“James Harden you’re never gonna get a ring, shave your beard you look so dumb”: When a fan heckled the 2018 MVP during the Bulls-Rockets clash

Towards the start of the 2018-2019 NBA season, a fan heckled the reigning MVP, James Harden, during a Bulls-Rockets clash.

James Harden is one of the most dynamic scorers the league has ever witnessed. Ever since Harden split ways with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant from the Oklahoma City Thunder, The Beard has seen a huge jump in his offensive abilities. And since then, James has only been improving and refining his superstar-level game year after year.

There is virtually no player in the history of the league who has been able to master the deadly step-back move as perfectly as James Harden. And with the combination of his smooth handles, accurate shooting and strong finishing at the rim, the Brooklyn Nets superstar has racked himself a pretty decorated resume.

With the virtue of being one of the top players, comes the reward of getting heckled by fans watching the games. And one such hilarious moment came back at the start of the 2018-2019 season, during a Houston Rockets-Chicago Bulls clash.

When a fan heckled James Harden at the start of the 2018-2019 season

On 4th November 2018, mid-way in the 2nd quarter of the Rockets-Bulls matchup a James Harden hater was pretty brutal with his taunts on Harden.

“Harden, you’re never gonna get a ring!”

And then further gave his opinions on James’ famous beard.

“Shave your beard, you look so dumb!”

It was pretty hilarious as the fellow fans and even commentators burst out laughing.

Talking trash to the reigning MVP might not have been the best idea. James Harden decided to let his basketball do the talking for him. Putting up 25 points, 7 assists in only 33 minutes of action, the southpaw led the Rockets to grab a 96-88 win over Zach LaVine’s Bulls.