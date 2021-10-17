“Armani Brooks is easily better than Stephen Curry!”: Kevin Porter Jr. makes a shocking statement about who he believes to be the greatest shooter he has ever seen

Houston Rockets star Kevin Porter Jr. makes an insane claim that will have Stephen Curry absolutely fuming.

Soooo not really news here, but Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time.

There hasn’t been a question or a debate about it for quite some time now. And given how efficiently the man does what he does, there likely never will be. Or so you’d think, right?

Well, it seems the Rockets’ young guard, Kevin Porter Junior would not only argue that Stephen Curry isn’t untouchable in this category, but even that it is in fact someone else who owns the crown when it comes to shooting.

Sounds insane, right? Unbelievable even.

Well, allow us to prove to you that this did indeed happen.

Kevin Porter Jr. chooses Armani Brooks as the best shooter he has ever seen in his life

So, Kevin… why do you think Stephen Curry retired?

This all came about when a few of the Rockets’ young players made an appearance on the Sirius XM NBA Radio, where they were asked about who the best shooter was on their team. And well, take a look at the tweet below to see what happened next.

Now the thing is, we do have a running theory here. Porter is currently on the Rockets, a team that was denied multiple runs to the Finals by the Warriors. And before he was in Houston, he was in Cleveland, a city Golden State clobbered over and over until LeBron James was forced to leave elsewhere.

Who knows? Maybe he is just honoring his former and current team’s feelings by not giving the mascot of their demise his due credit.

Either way, we could see Steph take this personally. And that ladies and gentlemen, would be the game to watch next season.

