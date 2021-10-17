Basketball

“Armani Brooks is easily better than Stephen Curry!”: Kevin Porter Jr. makes a shocking statement about who he believes to be the greatest shooter he has ever seen

"Armani Brooks is easily better than Stephen Curry!": Kevin Porter Jr. makes a shocking statement about who he believes to be the greatest shooter he has ever seen
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson are future MVPs”: JJ Redick dishes out praise for his former teammates to Carmelo Anthony 
Next Article
Why Yuzi Chahal not playing T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli explains why Rahul Chahar was picked ahead of Yuzi Chahal in India's 2021 T20 World Cup squad
NBA Latest Post
"Armani Brooks is easily better than Stephen Curry!": Kevin Porter Jr. makes a shocking statement about who he believes to be the greatest shooter he has ever seen
“Armani Brooks is easily better than Stephen Curry!”: Kevin Porter Jr. makes a shocking statement about who he believes to be the greatest shooter he has ever seen

Houston Rockets star Kevin Porter Jr. makes an insane claim that will have Stephen Curry…