James Harden’s $190,000 Richard Mille for the White Party Outshines LeBron James’ Former Teammate’s De Bethune

The entire Hollywood seemed to have crashed into the Hamptons on Monday for the White Party. It is a special annual party arranged by the Sports retail brand Fanatics’ CEO Michael Rubin. The only rule of the event is that you have to be dressed solely in white. Countless celebrities, like Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, DJ Khaled, and Justin Bieber, among others, graced the occasion. Amid the NBA free agency, some popular NBA players had shown up to the party as well. However, James Harden managed to outshine LeBron James’ former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Kyle Kuzma, by wearing the perfect time piece.

NBA fans are currently waiting patiently for their favorite teams to make their beds before the start of the 2023-24 season. As per reports, James Harden has opted for his player option for this year, but will not stay with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Beard is supposedly relying on his team to find a good trade option for him. On the other hand, Kyle Kuzma averaged a career-high 21.2 points and decided to reject his player option of $13 million this year. The two veteran NBA players made style statements in the party.

James Harden outshines Kyle Kuzma at the event

James Harden once again failed to take the Philadelphia 76ers to the promised land this year despite having the 2023 NBA MVP by his side. The Sixers fell short in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Boston Celtics edged out Philly 4-3 after a crucial Game 7 victory.

However, Harden brought his A-game to the party. He wore a Richard Mille RM 030, along with a white blazer and white pants. The market value of the watch is currently $190,000.

On the other hand, Kyle Kuzma wore the De Bethune DB28, which has a price of $190,000 as well. However, it didn’t look very appealing with everybody rocking Rolexes and Patek Philippes. Some of the most notable timepieces from the party included, Tom Brady’s White Dial Patek Philippe Nautilas, Kevin Hart’s AP Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, Jay-Z’s vintage gold Patek Philippe Ref. 2499(most expensive on the list, recently sold at an auction for $7.7 million dollars) etc.

LeBron James’ Patek Philippe has been the world’s most desired watch since last year

Don’t let LeBron James’ reputation as a cheapskate fool you. The Lakers superstar has an impeccable taste in the finer things in life. James recently showed up to wave the flag at 24 Hours of Le Mans with his rare Patek Phillippe Tiffany Nautilus 5711.

The beautiful blue dialed $2.5 million timepiece lit the market on fire last year due to its rarity. Patek Philippe made only 170 pieces of the model to commemorate their 170 years of collaboration with jewelry brand Tiffany and Co. Bron stunned the world after showing up at the 2022 Super Bowl with the beauty.