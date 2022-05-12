Basketball

“James Harden’s house is worth a WHOPPING $160 million!”: 76ers star loves spending the big bucks on bling, wings and str*ppers

"James Harden's house is worth a WHOPPING $160 million!": 76ers star loves spending the big bucks on bling, wings and str*ppers
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma IPL record: Virat Kohli vs Punjab Kings stats and record
Next Article
Faf du Plessis vs Kagiso Rabada IPL record: Faf du Plessis vs Punjab Kings stats and last 5 innings list
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden's house is worth a WHOPPING $160 million!": 76ers star loves spending the big bucks on bling, wings and str*ppers
“James Harden’s house is worth a WHOPPING $160 million!”: 76ers star loves spending the big bucks on bling, wings and str*ppers

James Harden is one of the best-paid athletes of his time – only right he…