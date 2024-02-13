“Really Mo’Nique?”: Shaquille O’Neal Confirms Having a Girlfriend After Being Lambasted for Claiming He Never Confides in Women

Shaquille O’Neal shared an unexpected revelation after being lambasted by Mo’Nique for claiming that he never confides in women. The 51-year-old recently responded to the scrutiny surrounding his statement that he never opens up to women while being in a relationship with them. In the process, the TNT analyst confirmed having a girlfriend (or at least women he’s seeing) while responding to Mo’Nique’s recent comments on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

In a previous episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq revealed his reservation in expressing his deepest emotions to his love interest. “Open up to a woman? Never. No,” he said, before further declaring, “We don’t [open up to a woman]…Because once you do, whenever something goes down, they are gonna throw it back in your face.”



His statement sparked heated debates all across the board before Shannon Sharpe asked Mo’Nique about her thoughts on the matter during an episode of Club Shay Shay. The 56-year-old disagreed with the NBA icon, saying, “How do you take advice from a man who has no woman?…If you have that person in your life and you say, ‘Listen, I’m dealing, I’m going through’. Who else do you talk to at night time in your pillow talk?”

The sharp opinion caught the attention of Shaq when co-host Adam Lefkoe brought it up recently on the Big Podcast. The four-time NBA Champion candidly replied to the comedian in the latest episode of his show. “She used the word pillow talk. I don’t pillow talk. She used the word, ‘Shaq doesn’t have a woman’. Really, Mo’Nique? Mo’Nique, really? But who do I open up to? Nobody,” the Big Aristotle revealed.

The Big Diesel then went on to say that he was brought up in a way which stops him from complaining about little things in life after having so much. Therefore, he doesn’t feel the need to confide in anyone. On the other hand, the Diesel called out Mo’Nique for getting personal in her response, something the big man pledged he would never do. Meanwhile, in all of this, the Lakers legend clarified that he is by no means maidenless.

The entire scenario sheds light on the difference in point of view between the two influential figures in society. The complexities of social needs evidently remain the same regardless of the status quo of the individuals. At the same time, the interpersonal dynamics of the 7ft 1″ legend attracted the eyes of viewers as the speculations began thereafter.

The relationship status of Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq married his long-time girlfriend Shaunie in 2002 following the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-peat run. The couple stayed together for nearly a decade before separating in 2011. More than a decade after that, Shaunie got remarried in 2022, while Shaq has refused to tie the knot again with anyone yet.

Since the divorce, there have been several rumors of the big man dating countless women. The alleged list has ranged from everyday women to globally popular celebrities. So, his recent hint comes across as no surprise despite the name of his current love interest remaining unclear.

All in all, the comments have sparked the excitement of the NBA community as they look forward to further updates.