Jason Kidd’s Son Lambasts Mavericks’ Decision To Play Cooper Flagg At Point Guard

Cooper Flagg’s start to life in the NBA has been difficult, and the lofty expectations that he entered the league with have, in a way, simmered down. The blame game is never all too fortuitous but this certainly isn’t the Duke alum fault. The Dallas Mavericks simply haven’t used him well. Things are so bad that the coach’s son is going public to call his dad’s decision out.

TJ Kidd blasted his father, Jason, for playing Flagg at point guard, a position he isn’t comfortable in whatsoever. He’s averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists per game thus far. This isn’t all too shoddy for a teenage rookie by any means. Though, it is unfortunately below the desired output for a struggling Mavs side that’s 3-8, and 14th in the Western Conference.

Yes, injuries are plaguing the entire roster. Anthony Davis is out with a calf issue, and Kyrie Irving, their star PG, is recovering from an ACL tear. But is that reason enough to play a generational talent, who’s a forward, in a position where he’s required to facilitate playmaking? Nope.

Jason Kidd has been under fire for the same, and TJ has joined the list of those lambasting him. “I don’t know why he’s playing at the point guard. That doesn’t make any sense to me, he’s not a point guard, I know that,” he said on a phone call, which was caught on stream.

“He’s a great basketball player and has an incredible future ahead of him,” TJ continued. “I don’t get the decision-making of any of it.”

Kidd ended the call with a “hang in there, buddy”, which suggests that he was talking to someone involved closely with the Mavericks organization. Or was simply a fan, who’s distraught over what’s happening with their beloved franchise.

Jason Kidd has repeatedly insisted that he believes in Flagg playing PG. He feels that the mistakes Flagg is making are part of a learning curve and that he doesn’t sweat over the turnovers, which are aplenty.

“We’ve labelled Cooper as a point guard, but if you’re paying attention … he doesn’t really bring the ball up. He’s just a basketball player,” the Dallas head coach said in an interview when asked about the matter.

In all honesty, though, it doesn’t look like Flagg playing point guard is helping the Mavericks at all. When D’Angelo Russell or Brandon Williams runs the offense, Flagg looks noticeably better. His true shooting percentage, in fact, has been much higher.

It’s still early days in Flagg’s NBA career. He’s just 18 years old, and already rubbing shoulders with some of the best athletes in the world. Maybe Jason sees something in him that others don’t. Still, he has some explaining to do the next time he gets together with his son TJ and brings up Flagg.