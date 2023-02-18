Jose Alvarado, Who Didn’t Want to ‘Kiss Chris Paul’s A**’, Speaks About Their Rivalry: “He Took it to a Whole Other Level”

Jose Alvarado will now be running rounds of the internet after winning the 2023 rising stars game MVP on the opening night of the All-Star weekend on Friday. However, the man first became a social media sensation last year when he and Chris Paul started a beef in the 2022 post-season.

Surprisingly, the 24-year-old Pelicans guard got the better of the “Point God” on multiple occasions in the first round of the playoffs, which saw them almost upset the team with the #1 record in the NBA.

But, as per Jose, what started their personal rivalry is sole because of CP3 because he wanted to avoid kissing Paul’s a**.

Jose Alvarado says Chris Paul took their rivalry to a whole other level

In his recent appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and The Three with teammate CJ McCollum, the Georgia Tech graduate revealed everything about his ongoing beef with one of the greatest point guards of the game.

“He [Chris Paul] took it to a whole other level,” said Alvarado, speaking about how he wasn’t going to like a fanboy of the Suns’ guard in a professional league where the veterans expect them “kiss a**”.

You can watch the complete interview here.

Alvarado’s performance in the Rising Stars game

After the semi-final games of the Rising Stars game, Team Pau (Gasol) and Team Joakim (Noah) came through to the Finals.

Much, like the “Grand Theft” Alvarado keeps stealing the ball for the Pelicans he stole the show from Quentin Grimes who scored 14 in the 40-point (target) game.

Although he just put up 5 points in the night, with a 3-pointer by the pesky Pelicans guard who said he was going to knock it down before actually doing it, he won the Rising Stars MVP for his all-round performance.

New Orleans have themselves a great player in this 6ft tall point guard.

