“Jason Williams Is One-of-One”: Shaquille O’Neal Highlights ’White Chocolate’s Brilliance on the Court

In the sporting world, the term ‘unicorn’ refers to an individual so unique, that the likes of their talent will likely never be seen again. There’s been a lot of ‘unicorns’ in the NBA. Be it Victor Wembanyama with his blend of height and skill, or Shaquille O’Neal with his sheer dominance, we have seen a lot of unique individuals. However, Shaq has reminded all of us about a less talked about unicorn, who happens to be a former teammate of his.

Advertisement

Shaq acknowledged Jason Williams as a truly unique point guard. Despite having played with many stars, the flashy guard holds a special place among the legendary center’s teammates. O’Neal has also been on the wrong end of Williams’ passing. His Lakers faced Williams in the 2000 and 2001 playoffs during his time with the Kings.

Shaq took to social media and shared his belief in Williams’ uniqueness as a player in an Instagram Story.

Shaq with the praise for Jason Williams pic.twitter.com/7ywSBo242i — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) October 15, 2024

The four-time champion shared an Instagram compilation highlighting Williams’ flashy passing and mind-boggling handles. In the background, a narrator focuses on how the former Heat point guard was truly one of a kind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach Hill (@coachhillbball)

O’Neal shared the video in an Instagram Story, seemingly echoing what the narrator says,

“If you think about the history of basketball, Jason Williams is one-of-one. You can’t name a player that handled the ball, dimed the ball like Jason Williams in their lifetime… Jason Williams is special, he was different.”

This was a true recognition from Shaq, as the legendary center clearly appreciates Williams’ skill. It comes as no surprise, considering their history as teammates and winning a championship together. O’Neal was on the receiving end of some of his passes during that 2006 run to the NBA title.

When he came into the NBA, nobody played the style of basketball that Williams did. He was truly one-of-one, utilizing his flashy style to bamboozle opposing players. It was reminiscent of a street ball type of play; fast-paced, flashy, and backed by his ridiculous dribbling ability. It was nearly impossible to find a player like him at the time and might be difficult even today.

Backed by coaches, Williams was unafraid, and although there were some missed passes, the 6’1” guard kept at it. He eventually came up with jaw-dropping passes that went behind the back and some that wrapped around his head. But the elbow pass was truly one of his best creations. This style of play earned him an iconic nickname.

Williams earned the “White Chocolate” nickname

Unbelievably, Williams’ style on the court earned him a nickname in only his rookie year. Stephanie Shepherd, a media relations assistant for the Kings came up with the name. She attributed it to his flashy style and pizzazz on the court. The nickname spread and even today, Williams is recognized for it.

Although the nickname was an honor, the real respect stems from the fact that NBA players actually use it. Many stars have recognized the impact Williams had on the game and how his style of play was courageous. Even today, Shaq remembers his teammate and his jaw-dropping passes.