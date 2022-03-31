“Thank God, thank God I got pneumonia so the Bucks didn’t draft me in 1986”: Dennis Rodman was eternally grateful for the Pistons drafting him instead of Milwaukee

Dennis Rodman was extremely happy with the fact that he got pneumonia, resulting in the Bucks not drafting him in 1986.

Dennis Rodman is undoubtedly one of the most eccentric superstars to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood. The 5x champ didn’t earn each and one of those 5 championships without being a solid contributing factor on his teams’ defensive and rebounding schemes.

While most know Rodman as having won 3 championships with the Chicago Bulls coupled with his frequent partying in cities like Las Vegas, many forget that the Detroit Pistons were the first to draft Rodman in the 1986 NBA Draft.

Also read: “If the referees let me play, I could guard Karl Malone all day”: Dennis Rodman was adamant on shutting the Jazz legend down in 1998 Finals against Bulls

Two key components for the Pistons’ two championships in 1989 and 1990, John Salley and Dennis Rodman, were taken in this draft. The latter was taken 27th overall out of Southeastern Oklahoma State and the rest is history.

However, according to ‘The Worm’ there was a chance that he wouldn’t ever get a chance to don the red, white, and blue, and be coached by legendary bench boss, Chuck Daly.

Dennis Rodman was more than just elated to be selected by the Pistons and not the Bucks.

Dennis Rodman took to the Basketball Time Machine Youtube channel to talk about his come up in the NBA and the 14 years he spent in it. When asked about how tough the transition was from the college to the NBA, this is what Rodman had to say:

“I won a couple MVP tournaments before the draft. They projected me to go number 11 to the Milwaukee Bucks but thank god, thank god I got pneumonia and all of a sudden I dropped to Detroit.” [at the 2:20 mark]

Also read: “Football was my first passion, Dallas Cowboys are my team!”: Dennis Rodman hadn’t started to play basketball until his 20s as his first love was football

The Buck actually had a decent roster in the 1987 season with them being coached by Don Nelson and finishing with a 50-32 record on the season. With guys like Sidney Moncrief, Terry Cummings, Ricky Pierce, and Jack Sikma on the roster, Dennis Rodman, in theory, could’ve fit right in.

Luckily for Isiah Thomas, Bill Laimbeer, and crew, Rodman made his way over to Detroit to solidify the moniker, ‘Bad Boy Pistons’.