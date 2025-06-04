“Bro, Let Me Get That”: Dwyane Wade Is Certain LeBron James and Steph Curry Won’t Let Younger Generation Take Over so Easily

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA Playoffs have, in some sort of way, appeared like they’re marking a passing of the torch. Kevin Durant’s Suns failed to make the playoffs. LeBron James’ Lakers got eliminated in the first round. Steph Curry’s Warriors were back home after the second round. There have been a lot of talks that the young stars are here and are taking the baton from the older generation.

The 2025 NBA Finals feature two teams led by young stars poised to take over. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton are just two of the many young stars ready to take the crown from the older generation.

However, that transition won’t be as easy as it seems. The likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant don’t intend to relinquish their hold over the NBA just yet.

The Finals matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers marks the third consecutive season that James, Curry, and Durant won’t partake on basketball’s biggest stage. Despite their lack of team success, individually, their play remains elite.

Curry and James both earned All-NBA second team honors for the 2024-25 season. Durant certainly had a season worthy of the honor. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field. Unfortunately, he didn’t meet the 65-game requirement for awards.

Traditionally, players would wait to receive the torch from those who came before them. That is no longer the case.

Curry had to wait for his time, so did James, despite the hype he had when entering the league. This is a new trend within the NBA. Surprisingly, former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade loves the attitude of today’s stars.

“That’s when you know it’s time,” Wade said on the Time Out. “When you see somebody step up and take it. What we’re watching right now is that next generation of players step up and just take it.

This development shows the league is in a tremendous place. At the same time, the stars of yesterday aren’t ready to turn their back on tomorrow.

“Steph, LeBron, KD, [James Harden], [Kawhi Leonard], all these players that’s been at the top, they don’t want to give you anything,” Wade said.

Young players realized Wade’s sentiment the hard way during James and Curry’s reign over the NBA from 2010 to 2022. “They stay there as long as you allow them to stay there. In sports, you got to just be like, ‘Hey bro, let me get that,'” Wade said.

The stars that NBA fans have grown familiar with still plan to compete for championships. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have positioned themselves to be contenders when healthy. Depending on the team the Phoenix Suns trade Durant to, he could be playing meaningful basketball late into the season.

The tides are turning in the league, and the waves are becoming more ferocious. These legends have found a way to stay afloat for quite some time, but it’s going to get tougher with every passing season.