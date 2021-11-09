“Russell Westbrook doesn’t care what anybody says, while James Harden has created a lane for himself”: The two superstars and former OKC teammates discuss fashion

In a candid conversation with GQ, superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook talk fashion and the polarizing views on their respective outfits.

Despite being teammates twice, winning MVPs, and having several triple-doubles under their belt, there is one more thing common between Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Their fly NBA Tunnel walks clothing.

This is the clothing in which players enter into the arena before the game, which now has turned into a red carpet event. Surely the Godfather of NBA Tunnel style goes to Allen Iverson. But these two MVPs took it to a whole new level.

Also Read: “So the refs really decided to f**k James Harden?!”: Fans explode as NBA officials miss a seemingly obvious foul call on the Nets star against the Raptors

Their fashion sense will remind you of ramp walks at fashion events. Some good, some different, and a lot of “I don’t know what is that”. Social media never delays when they see them wearing something “bizarre”.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook discuss fashion with publishing giant GQ.

Both Westbrook and Harden go back a long way from being drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder to reuniting in Houston. The two former MVPs have established themselves as icons both on and off the court, especially when it comes to their fashion.

While talking about his fashion sense, Harden said,

“It’s confidence. Like a majority of people, not just in NBA, but in life are scared to put something on because people are gonna say something or talk about it”.

The Beard commends Westbrook by saying,

“Over the year we have seen what Russ puts on and he doesn’t care what anybody says because he is confident in himself. And he puts it on”.

The appreciation extended mutually with Westbrook stating that Harden’s fashion inspired others to be themselves.

“People may joke about it, or think it’s funny, or great but people follow it and people actually pay attention, which is the unique part about it. James has created a lane for himself.”

Though they are often on the radar of fashion police, the two superstars have never shied away from wearing who they are. The two scoring champions do not dress to impress.

To some, their outfits may be outrageous. However, fashion is a way of expressing themselves and something very personal. The fact that GQ had an interview with them proves they have carved their own niche.

Also read: “2 months without LeBron James? Lord save Russell Westbrook from the Lakernation!”: Former Lakers’ coach explains how LBJ could be out for much longer than expected

The NBA tunnel walk not only allows NBA players to express themselves but also generates fan interaction on the internet and good television entertainment, especially when ex NBA players like Charles Barkley makes fun of them.