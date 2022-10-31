Jayson Tatum Bests Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo In Advanced Metric Following Celtics’ Optimistic 2022-23 Season Start

Since the revolution dawned upon the NBA by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, there has been an increase in the number of three-point shot attempts from the players.

With an enhancement in the number of jump shots being taken, it’s customary that the shooting efficiency percentage would see a significant reduction. As such the concept of ‘efficiency’, has since been lost in the chaos.

Regardless, the players who possess the skillset and technique to combat the war against efficiency will always find a way. Trailblazers like Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, and so on and so forth.

The most efficient offensive players in the #NBA so far this season: pic.twitter.com/olorLnhdEA — Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) October 31, 2022

The NBA kingpin for being the most efficient offensive player goes to Boston Celtics protagonist, Jason Tatum.

If efficiency is the name of the game, then Celtics forward, Tatum is the undoubted winner six games into the season. Jayson Tatum, who is arguably the most complete offensive player in the league today is a testament to that.

The metric of efficiency!

We are currently six games into the NBA season, and suffice it to say there are a few surprises that will leave you bewildered. For instance, the fact that Jayson Tatum leads the pack in efficiency on the offense.

With the criteria being efficiency, a minimum of 18 possessions per game used has been used as the basis to assess this. Tatum who is currently averaging 24 possessions per game, is averaging 1.25 points per possession. A league best.

He ranks ahead of Steph Curry, Giannis Antetekounmpo, Ja Morant, and Damian Lillard to close out the top 5, who average, give or take the same number of isolated possessions per game.

DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Tyrese Maxey, Devin Booker, and Jimmy Butler close out the ‘Top 10’ with there being no room for the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Not surprising, given their horrendous start to the campaign.

The disparity in points per possession is minuscule as well, with the number being just 0.11 between Tatum in the first and Lillard in the fifth.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics!

The Boston Celtics are currently third in the Eastern Conference rankings, only behind the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers! Despite their off-court troubles prior to the start of the season, involving former head coach Ime Udoka, the franchise has been succeeding.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in six games while his co-star, Jaylen Brown has been averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

With their ‘All-Star’ duo outperforming the majority of the league right now, could the Celtics be on their way to a second successive NBA Finals?

