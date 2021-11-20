“Jayson Tatum had his best game this season”: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Celtics for their blowout victory over LeBron James and the Lakers, calling it their “best win of the season”

Jayson Tatum recorded a 37-point, 11-rebounds double-double in the Celtics’ 130-108 blowout win over LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Boston Celtics had a lot of expectations to be one of the higher-seeded Eastern Conference teams this season. However, because of several injuries and lack of production from the star players, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics have been a subpar .500 team.

Following their loss to Atlanta on Wednesday night, the Cs flew back home to host the Los Angeles Lakers at the TD Garden. With LeBron James making his return after missing out 8 straight games, LAL was heavily expected to defeat a Jaylen Brown-less squad.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, Ime Udoka’s team played some of the best basketball they’ve played all season long, and blew out the Lakers by 22 points, to win the contest 120-108 comfortably.

Kendrick Perkins lauds Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder in the Celtics’ win over the Lakers

It was a solid outing for LeBron, who played his first game since November 2. The King recorded a modest 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 62.5% FG in 32 minutes of action.

But it was Tatum who was the best player on the court during the game. After starting the season slowly, and struggling to get his shots to fall, JT has been having a sensational past few games. And his performance tonight was nothing short of spectacular.

The 2020 Olympic gold medallist put up 37 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, and a block on 50/44.4/100 shooting splits. Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder too, were absolutely outstanding, putting up 22 points and 21 points, respectively.

Following their huge win, a former Celtic champion Kendrick Perkins had some huge compliments for Boston. Perks took it to Twitter to congratulate the Cs on their “best win of the season”. Kendrick wrote:

I would say this is Boston best win of the season but the Lakers been getting smoked by everybody! I will say say this was Tatum best game this season. Btw Dennis Schroder sleeping well tonight! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 20, 2021

Winning their 1st out of a 4-game homestand, the Celtics will be hosting the Thunder, Rockets, and Nets, before going on a short 2-game road trip. Currently placed 9th in the East with an 8-8 record, it’s about time Tatum and co. grab a few wins and rise up the standings.