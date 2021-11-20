Basketball

“Jayson Tatum had his best game this season”: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Celtics for their blowout victory over LeBron James and the Lakers, calling it their “best win of the season”

“Jayson Tatum had his best game this season”: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Celtics for their victory over LeBron James and the Lakers, calling it their “best win of the season”
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Jayson Tatum had his best game this season”: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Celtics for their victory over LeBron James and the Lakers, calling it their “best win of the season”
“Jayson Tatum had his best game this season”: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Celtics for their blowout victory over LeBron James and the Lakers, calling it their “best win of the season”

Jayson Tatum recorded a 37-point, 11-rebounds double-double in the Celtics’ 130-108 blowout win over LeBron…