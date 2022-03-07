“I can’t live without Montecristo cigars”: Dennis Rodman had Kim Jong-Un gifting him 7 boxes of The Worm’s favorite cigars in Monte Carlo

Dennis Rodman professed his undying love for Montecristo Cigars – a brand which he’s been using for nearly 3 decades now.

As he says himself, Rodman is not a man who’d promote any particular brand. If you’ve known and read about his exploits or followed him through his tumultuous time in the NBA, there’s no other conclusion you can draw about this enigmatic man.

Dennis Rodman is a kindred soul – the kind who can light up a place any time he wants to. This guy has the kind of energy and aura that even got Michael Jordan – His Airness himself – jaded at times.

People remember him for being the most dominant rebounder and perhaps the greatest defender in NBA history. But in doing so, we cannot forget that this is a man who has had his fair share of issues in the past.

Also Read – Is Stephen Curry Playing tonight vs Denver Nuggets? Golden State Warriors reveal star’s availability ahead of matchup vs Nikola Jokic and co.

Despite all of that, The Worm probably gets up with a smile on his face every day, cherishing every moment. And while doing so, he just happens to favor a particular brand – one that has helped him through many of his ups and downs.

Dennis Rodman says Kim Jong-Un got him 7 boxes of Montecristo Cigars

Dennis Rodman was recently interviewed about 10 things he can’t live without, by GQ Sports. The Worm wasted no time in pulling out his prized box of Montecristo Cigars.

Rodman went on to describe how he’s picked up this habit of smoking Montecristo from his days in San Antonio – back in 1994. It was around that time that he was also in severe depression and trying to find himself.

Perhaps that’s a reason why he retains the habit up until this day. According to Dennis Rodman, the cigars give him a sense of calm and composure:

“[As a] matter of fact, you can even go to North Korea and get em! Because he [Kim Jong-Un] gave me 7 boxes one day and I brought them back. And they were very delicious, very moist and very pure.”

Also Read – Is LeBron James playing tonight vs San Antonio Spurs? Lakers release 4-time MVP’s injury report ahead of matchup against Dejounte Murray and Co.

Cigar aficionados may want to note that there are 2 distinct types of Montecristos. One of those is of Cuban origin, while the other is produced in the Dominican Republic.