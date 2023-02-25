HomeSearch

Jayson Tatum Net Worth 2023: Boston Celtics Star’s Money and How the Man Gets It

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 25/02/2023

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team Giannis forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy after the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum has always been a very good player during his time in the NBA. However, over the past few seasons, the man has ascended to new heights, even being the best player on a team that went to the NBA Finals last year.

As you’d expect, when a player starts to perform at such a high level, endorsements deals come a booming. And sure enough, they have been coming in faster than ever before for Jayson Tatum.

With all that wealth on his side now though, how much is the man worth? Let’s take a deep dive into exactly this question.

How much is Jayson Tatum worth now?

Jayson Tatum is now worth a whopping $25 million at just 24 years old. That is what 30.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks per night get you.

So not only is he ahead of schedule in terms of ability on the court, but the man is already rolling in money too.

Net Worth$25 Million

Age24
Height6’8″, 203 cm
ProfessionNBA Player

However, how does the Celtics star earn all this money? More specifically, where is all this money coming from?

Jayson Tatum salary and endorsements

Jayson Tatum is currently on a 5-year, $163 million contract with the Boston Celtics. This means that the man is paid $32.6 million per season.

Apart from that, the man also has massive endorsements deals with Jordan Brand, NBA 2K, Gatorade, and NBA 2K. However, the exact amount each of those brands pays him remains unknown.

About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush.

