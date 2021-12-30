“I came out to grab some food and saw Stephen Curry across the street”: Kevin Durant reveals how he ended up partying all night with the Warriors superstar after he broke the all-time 3-pt record

Kevin Durant accidentally met Stephen Curry the night he broke the 3-point record. He went to congratulate him but ended up celebrating all night.

After passing Ray Allen for the all-time record, Stephen Curry solidified his position as a GOAT shooter. He is currently no. 1 is 3s made in the regular season, playoffs, and finals. He made his 2974th 3-pointer against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

The record was heavy on the Golden State Warriors for quite some time. Reggie Miller and Ray Allen were present in the building to witness the historic moment personally. Many believe that the 2x MVP is in a league of his own when it comes to 3-pt shooting. He broke the record in 500 fewer games and with much better efficiency.

Kevin Durant did not expect to party with Stephen Curry and his former team until 5 AM

Stephen Curry celebrated this career milestone all night with the Warriors and his family. Thanks to paparazzi fans found out that ex-teammate Kevin Durant was out with them as well. He left the Warriors in 2019 to play for the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kyrie Irving.

On his upcoming podcast with Eddie Gonzalez, he heaped praises on the 3x champion. “He has like, let’s say he’s got seven, eight more years of playing. So he’s going to shatter it, and it’ll never be broken again,” says KD. And so when you start thinking about all that stuff that can make you emotional.”

I told yal we’d talk about Steph’s mvp chants lol pic.twitter.com/xkoSQxrgT2 https://t.co/PrNXhbCk5P — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) December 29, 2021

Curry and KD won two championships together and made the Warriors unbeatable. It didn’t come as a surprise that he was with Steph all night. But how he ended up at the club with the Warriors is an interesting story.

“I was leaving my house about to grab some food somewhere else, and some people outside were like, ‘Yo, Steph’s across the street.’ I’m like, ‘Damn, really? Alright let me go say what’s up.’”

The two are in a tough battle for the MVP award this season. While KD has led the Nets to #1 seed in the eastern conference, Stephen Curry has done the same with the Warriors in the west.

