WATCH: Russell Westbrook Emulates LeBron James, Hits Gary Trent Jr. With a Chasedown Block

The Los Angeles Clippers, for the first time since signing Russell Westbrook, were able to register a win on Sunday. They lost five games in a row before they took down the Grizzlies for their first win with Brodie. While the losses weren’t Westbrook’s fault, a bad omen was starting to surround the team.

Tonight, the Clippers host the Raptors as they try to string together a few wins and hopefully move out of this play-in bracket. At half-time, they’re tied 49-49 with the Raptors. The big three in LA, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook, would like to change this tied score into a win for their team.

Russ tried bringing in some defense to the team, as he left the crowd on their feet with his block. Watch the same below!

Russell Westbrook with the chasedown block!

The Los Angeles Clippers have been going back and forth with the Raptors the entire evening. While Toronto did build up a lead as big as 10 points early in the game, the Clippers came back and tied it before going into the half-time break.

During one of the plays, Mason Plumlee turned the ball over, and Gary Trent Jr. ran ahead for an open dunk, or so he thought. However, Russell Westbrook came after him, and chased him down for a huge block.

WHAT A BLOCK BY RUSS 🤯 Boucher finishes on the follow 📺: Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/2RAMMU4qGO — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2023

Sadly, Brodie’s efforts were in vain, as another Raptor followed up and cleaned up after the block.

However, this shot block reminded fans of the time LeBron James used to chase down people and block shots with the same energy.

To compare Russ with his former teammate, wow.

NBA Twitter reacts to the block!

As always, NBA Twitter was there to react to another spectacular play.

And his team let him down by not showing the same hustle — Richard (@richardhtx) March 9, 2023

Can’t wait to hear how they will blame Russ for not blocking the shot twice. — VinceThePrince 🇺🇸 (@VincethePrince5) March 9, 2023

@RealSkipBayless is gonna be mad that Russ didn’t bounce back up and block the dunk. pic.twitter.com/BSeHTQZMgk — Micheal Stoodley (@mycoolstoodley) March 9, 2023

Russell Westbrook, 🔥🔥🔥🔥 damn!!! 😂😂😂 where are his teammates, on the toilet??? pic.twitter.com/283nLBCPUt — FelaKuti 🇭🇹🇧🇯🇵🇭 (@jahpeoplewin) March 9, 2023

