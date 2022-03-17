“Jesus, James Harden is so old”: Tyrese Maxey roasts his newest Sixers teammate for being old and wanting to a win his first championship

James Harden gets hilariously called out by Tyrese Maxey for being old as Maxey explains Harden just wants to win his first title.

The Philadelphia 76ers made the trade of a lifetime when acquiring James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. The 2018 MVP is on his third team in the span of 14 months and is desperately trying to will his way towards his first ever NBA championship.

The Sixers have displayed some great signs over the past month or so in terms of what Harden can bring to the table. The Harden-Embiid pick ‘n’ roll is looking solid with the latter having good enough court vision to pass out of the roll that he most certainly gets double-teamed on all the time.

Also read: “Nobody would’ve did Michael Jordan the way Patrick Beverley clowned LeBron James”: NBA Twitter clowns on the Lakers star for getting flexed on by Pat Bev

James Harden has been averaging 23 points on 39% shooting from beyond the arc in his stint with the Philadelphia 76ers all while dishing out an incredible 10.5 assists a game. One thing that James has not done however, is take over a game.

Tonight’s close call against the Cleveland Cavaliers saw Harden take merely 12 shots, something a superstar of his caliber should look to nearly double for most games.

Tyrese Maxey on James Harden being old.

Tyrese Maxey has been incredibly promising for the Sixers this season. In merely his second season in the league, Maxey has become their starting point guard, putting up averages of 17.3 points and 4.4 assists on 41% shooting from beyond.

Also read: “No disrespect to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Hakeem Olajuwon but Kyrie Irving is the most skilled player to ever play the game”: Kendrick Perkins makes a startling revelation

During tonight’s postgame presser following the Sixers victory, Maxey hilariously called out James Harden for being old and wanting to get his first title with him entering his mid-30s. According to Maxey, it’s Harden’s age that is causing him to be more passive on the ball.

Tyrese Maxey, as he describes James Harden’s playmaking first approach and team-first mentality, notes that he thinks Harden is dying to win and that’s why he’s approaching the game this way. “He’s the oldest guy in the starting lineup. Jesus, he’s old.” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) March 17, 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers have quite the tough stretch of games ahead of them in this final home stretch of the regular season, with them having to face Miami, Phoenix, Milwaukee, and Toronto all before the end of March.