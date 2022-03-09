“Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat want all that smoke!”: Shaquille O’Neal believes the Heat won’t mind meeting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the first round of playoffs

Former Heat star Shaquille O’Neal claims Jimmy Butler and co won’t mind facing Kevin Durant and his Nets in the first round

The Brooklyn Nets regained their 8th seed last night, after their emphatic win over LaMelo Ball and his Hornets. Two months ago, the Nets were constantly in races to be the first and second seed in the East. Currently, they’re struggling to keep the 8th spot to themselves. What changed in the past eight weeks? Kevin Durant was injured.

KD is now back, and he’s looking sharp as ever. The Nets lost two out of three games since his return, but Durant showed us he hasn’t skipped a beat. Last night’s win over the Hornets showed us that Kyrie Irving can rise to the occasion too. All this, and they yet have to add Ben Simmons to their lineup. This should make the top teams in the East sweat. After facing off in the play-in games, the Nets are most probable to face the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t feel the Heat have a lot to worry about.

Shaquille O’Neal believes Jimmy Butler and his Heat can take down Kevin Durant and co

Imagine working hard all season, to end up facing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the first round of the playoffs. This is what the future is shaping up to be like for either the Miami Heat, or Joel Embiid and the Sixers. The Nets are 5 and a half games behind the 6th seeded Cavaliers. For them to make up that gap in their remaining 16 games, and avoid the play-in games seems like a harsh reality.

Last night, on TNT, Candace Parker was talking about how the top Eastern teams would fear facing Kevin Durant and his Nets in the first round. However, Shaquille O’Neal feels the top-seeded Miami Heat would be ready for the smoke.

“Miami wants all that smoke. Cut it out.” 😅@SHAQ doesn’t think the Heat are worried about meeting the Nets in the first round of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/ITB2saOC6n — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 9, 2022

The Heat, despite all their troubles, have been excellent this season. They are proving how team basketball is the best kind, and have the top spot in the East to prove for the same.

However, despite how good they are, I’m sure even the Heat would not want to suit up against a healthy Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. Even though Kyrie would be eligible for only 4 games out of the seven, it would be more than enough to seal the deal.