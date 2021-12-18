“Jimmy Butler had nothing but good things to say about Andrew Wiggins”: Andre Iguodala recognizes the Warriors forward for the great season he is having

Andre Iguodala stressed on how overlooked Andrew Wiggins is in Golden State Warriors’ tremendous improvement this season. Says Jimmy Butler saw something in him when the two were teammates in Minnesota.

Golden State Warriors partied all night after Stephen Curry broke the record Tuesday night and brought their A-game against the Boston Celtics. They once again have the best record in the NBA and the Cs on the other hand fell down to the 10th position.

The Warriors were in complete control of the game in the first half. In Jordan Poole’s absence, Kerr put Curry in his original rotation. It seemed to work in the first half where they led by as many as 20 points. However, the Celtics came back strong in the third and took the lead for a brief moment in the final quarter.

But the Warriors turned up the defense and sealed the game in their favor. Andrew Wiggins was excellent last night on both ends of the floor.

Andrew Wiggins is in the career-high territory from the 3-pt line

Maple Jordan concluded the night with 27 points on 55% efficiency and 5-7 beyond the arc. The splash bros are clearly having an effect on Andrew Wiggins. He is currently shooting 49.1% from the field and 42.2% of his 3s, both a career-high for the 26-year old.

He seems genuinely happy with the Warriors and playing a significant role in their championship run this season. Wiggs was playing with KAT for the Minnesota Timberwolves where he spent a season with Jimmy Butler as well. The Miami Heat forward is extremely straightforward and does not shy away from making his true feelings clear.

Jimmy Butler left Minnesota because of a lack of hunger to win in the team, especially Karl-Anthony Towns. He left the Sixers for the same reason. The fact that Butler was always appreciative of Wiggins says a lot.

Andre Iguodala: “Jimmy Butler had nothing but good things to say about Wiggs, and Jimmy doesn’t like anybody. So when Jimmy said he liked Wiggs, that’s all I needed to hear.” 😂 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 18, 2021

Golden State Warriors face Toronto Raptors on a back-to-back night with 4 of their starters sidelined. Steve Kerr wants this to be a rest night for the guys so that they can recover from the stressful road trip.

