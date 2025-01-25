“Jimmy Butler Is Just Doing What Jimmy Does”: Victor Oladipo Isn’t ‘Shocked’ by Heat Star’s Behavior Amidst Trade Drama

The Jimmy Butler situation is getting uglier with every passing day as the world gets to see the infighting within the Miami Heat organization. Former Heat star Victor Oladipo chimed in on the issue during a sit-down with CBS Sports. The 32-year-old refused to take a side and held both parties accountable.

However, his comments were pretty revealing based on the variables of the situation at hand. “As we view what’s going on, we aren’t on the inside…It’s hard for me to say or judge just because I’m not in the locker room,” Oladipo started with a disclaimer.

However, he soon went in regardless on both parties. “I think it takes two to tango. It’s just unfortunate that neither side is handling it the way they want it to be,” the former NBA star said.

He then provided some insight on Jimmy Butler’s character as well. “Obviously, Jimmy [Butler] is just doing what Jimmy does! I mean, I don’t think this is a shocker to anyone who’s viewed his career and how he’s kind of done things and how he has carried himself,” Oladipo added.

Victor Oladipo speaks on the Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat drama “Jimmy is just doing what Jimmy does. I don’t think this a shocker to anyone who’s viewed his career and how he’s carried himself… I just hope he finds his joy 1 and 2 end on good terms” (Via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/g2E18OdPiy — Heat Culture (@HeatCulture13) January 25, 2025

The two-time All-Star played for the Heat from 2021 to 2023. So he has had the opportunity to closely inspect how both Butler and the Heat organization under Pat Riley function. Therefore, his testimony certainly carries some weight.

Oladipo also referred to some of Butler’s past fallouts with NBA organizations, teammates, and staff members. The 35-year-old gained a lot of notoriety for yelling at the Timberwolves’ GM and other staff members after beating the team’s starters in a practice pickup game with a few G-League-bound players.

“‘Y’all think that team can win without me?! I’m him! Pay me! Pay me!‘” Butler screamed, according to then T-Wolves star Jeff Teague.

Jimmy‘s stint with the Philadelphia 76ers was also not the most cordial of affairs. So Oladipo hinted in his interview that Butler has always cared more about his contracts and personal fulfillment than his team’s goals. So his current standoff with the Heat organization isn’t surprising by any means.

Jimmy Butler’s market value may diminish

Butler has been suspended twice by the Heat because of his conduct. The first one came after the six-time All-Star made his lack of desire to play for Miami evident. The next one followed after Butler reportedly missed a team flight.

Even though many have called out these suspensions as the organization’s ploy to save money from Butler’s exorbitant contract, many teams might not see the Heat star as the most team-friendly prospect after all this drama. Add to this an expensive yearly salary and an impending player option of $52 million, and Jimmy Buckets no longer seems like the franchise superstar he once appeared.

The 35-year-old is also at the dusk of his career. And despite his experience in the postseason, he has never really looked like a superstar capable of carrying a team to the NBA Championship.

So both JB and Miami are kind of stuck with each other, even though they want to sever ties badly.