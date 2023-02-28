HomeSearch

“Jimmy Butler is Michael Jordan’s son”: Heat Superstar Makes a Wild Layup Uncannily Similar to Bulls Legend’s Famous Circus Shot

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 28/02/2023

Images taken from USA Today Sports and Google Images respectively.

Today, Jimmy Butler showed flashes of Michael Jordan. But not in his game or the way he takes over late, but rather through this wild circus shot that looks unbelievably like the one MJ made decades ago.

Jimmy carried the Miami Heat tonight and showed that despite their sluggish form, the South Beach-based team is no slouch. He did his thing in the late and put up a good stat line.

23 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, just one assist shy of a triple-double. And in typical Jimmy, or should we say “Michael Jordan’s son”, fashion he put up 4 steals as well.

But this show-stopper was the layup, which also turned out to be the game-winner.

Jimmy Butler makes a wild circus shot prompting the “he is Michael Jordan’s son” chants

We have covered this story multiple times before, but there is a running gag in the NBA that Jimmy is MJ’s son. And there isn’t much to dispute or prove that claim. So while it may feel baseless, Butler’s game, time and time again proves that he carries the clutch gene.

Just take a look at this layup he made. It prompted Twitter to respond accordingly.

That was not the only mention.

All of these tweets prove that the world loves to see him as MJ’s son.

Why is Jimmy referred to as MJ’s son?

Well, the story goes that Jimmy was born around 1988 in Chicago and during that same time, Michael himself was in Chicago ascending to the top of the NBA.

And wildly enough, in 2016, an article came out that claimed that Michael Jordan had abandoned a kid during the same time. Jimmy’s story as we all know is full of hardship and struggle.

The tangents seem to cross, but is it more than just a conspiracy? Either way, one thing is certain, Jimmy is the real deal. He always has been.

