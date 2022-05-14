“Jimmy Butler used to charge $20 for a cup of coffee, made around $6000 in the Bubble!”: When the Heat star made extra money during the team’s NBA Finals run

Jimmy Butler has had a successful career as an NBA superstar. However, he found even more success in the 2020 NBA Bubble!

The year 2020 was a weird time in the NBA. COVID-19 was running rampant and the league was forced to take extensive measures. Thus, the 2020 NBA Bubble was born.

It was located in Disney World, Orlando, and featured a couple of regular-season games and the entirety of the playoffs. A post-season that saw the surprising emergence of the Miami Heat.

The team, led by Jimmy Butler made a surprising run all the way to the NBA Finals!

Who ya got in the #NBAFinals 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QTg9cyUZv2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 30, 2020

Also Read: “Jimmy Butler has shown more heart this game than Ben in his whole career”: Sixers fans express their misery to the news of Philly choosing Simmons over Heat star

It was a disappointing end to a superb run from the Heat. Although, despite the disappointment, Butler along with the rest of his teammates did have an eventful time in Orlando.

Jimmy Butler may have made a heck of a lot of money selling coffee in the 2020 NBA Bubble

Jimmy Buckets had a great time in the NBA Bubble back in 2020. He had a heck of a run to the NBA Finals and established himself as the leader of an up-and-coming Heat team.

However, that wasn’t the only outcome of the Bubble for the Heat star. In fact, Butler left Orlando, Florida with a thriving coffee business and perhaps a fair bit of cash! Jimmy has claimed that he made somewhere between $1-$6000 just from selling coffee. He used to charge his teammates $20 for each cup of coffee.

So apparently Jimmy Butler wasn’t kidding about the up-charge for the use of his French Press at Disney. (From Meyers Leonard’s Twitter): pic.twitter.com/1s1em6flRG — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 15, 2020

Unfortunately, he has refused to disclose exactly how much he made.

Also Read: “Jimmy Butler has shown more heart this game than Ben in his whole career”: Sixers fans express their misery to the news of Philly choosing Simmons over Heat star

It may not be in the Bubble, but Butler does find himself back in a deep Playoff run. Heat fans around the world will be hoping that this run ends with a ring on his finger and the fourth championship for Miami.