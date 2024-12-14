Jimmy Butler Trade: Paul Pierce Suggests Western Conference Team Better Suited for Heat Star Than Mavericks and Warriors

Jimmy Butler leaving the Heat is not a matter of if but when and where. He’s looking to opt out of his current contract in the 2025 offseason and become a free agent and the franchise reportedly has no interest in handing him a new deal. So, it’s safe to assume his exit from Miami is imminent. The six-time All-Star is reportedly eyeing a move to the Warriors, Rockets, or the Mavericks. However, Paul Pierce has reservations about all three moves. He believes the Nuggets are the best landing spot for the veteran forward.

On the KG Certified podcast, the Hall of Famer implored Butler to team up with Nikola Jokic and asked Denver to facilitate a deal with the Heat. Co-host Kevin Garnett was intrigued about the prospect of the Serbian and the veteran forward playing together. However, he wasn’t sure what the Nuggets could give up to entice Miami to trade the superstar. Pierce had a radical response to that question. He said,

“Get to Denver, [Jimmy]. [Miami,] Man, you can have [Jamal] Murray… If Denver wants to get back to where they was, they need a shake-up. And [Butler] makes the most sense. I like him in Denver.”

Pierce shot down the idea of Butler joining the Rockets, claiming they aren’t in a position to compete for the championship even with the veteran forward on the team. He also had a tough time envisioning the six-time All-Star enjoying playing with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the Mavericks.

Pierce doesn’t believe Butler would thrive if he’s reduced to a spot-up shooter, which is likely to happen if he joins Dallas. Of the three trade destinations he allegedly prefers, the Warriors make the most sense to the Celtics icon. However, he believes the forward would fit like a glove on the Nuggets and argued that they desperately need a player of his caliber.

Jimmy Butler could rejuvenate the Nuggets

The Nuggets were title favorites alongside the Celtics last season. That shouldn’t be a surprise, considering they were the defending champions. However, their season shockingly ended in the second round of the playoffs after a 4-3 series loss to the Timberwolves.

Despite that loss, they made no significant changes to the roster. They lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to free agency and opted not to sign a replacement. Instead, they promoted Christian Braun to the starting lineup and added Russell Westbrook to take his place on the bench. Their decision to not shake up the roster has proven to be a massive mistake.

The team is 13-10 and is sixth in the Western Conference. However, their record flatters them. Had Nikola Jokic not been having a historic year, the Nuggets would have been much lower in the standings. With the reigning MVP on the floor, they are among the best offensive teams in the league. Without him, they are statistically among the worst.

The Nuggets with and without Jokic 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/QUqgvdGt0b — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) December 6, 2024

Is it sustainable to expect Jokic to maintain his current form throughout the season? He’s averaging 31.4 points on 56.4% shooting, including 51.2% from beyond the arc, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists. Yet, the Nuggets are three wins above the .500 mark.

They desperately need another difference-maker and who fits that billing better than Jimmy Butler? He has led the Heat to two Finals in the last four years without any elite teammate except Bam Adebayo.

With Jokic in his prime and the veteran forward having a few years left in the tank, Denver would be throwing away a golden opportunity to win another championship if they didn’t explore landing the six-time All-Star. As difficult as it’d be to part ways with Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. to land Jimmy Butler, the Nuggets have to keep emotions aside and prioritize winning a championship.