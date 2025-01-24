mobile app bar

Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Eye Heat Superstar to Solidify Deep Playoff Push

Terrence Jordan
Published

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center

Jan 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It seems like NBA fans will never be free of the Jimmy Butler saga. The disgruntled Miami Heat star has been dominating the headlines for weeks with his antics, which have included missing a team flight, wearing Phoenix Suns-themed shoes, and even dyeing his hair so that it matches the colors of teams he’d be interested in playing for. Despite his ongoing bad behavior and trade demands, and the fact that he’s been suspended twice, it seems the Miami Heat are no closer to dealing him than they were two weeks ago.

One team that is rumored to be interested in Butler is the Memphis Grizzlies. Taylor Jenkins’ club has been a surprising contender this year, and at 29-15 are currently in third place in the West. If they believe that Butler would be on his best behavior, they make a lot of sense as a team that could be interested in acquiring someone with his playoff pedigree.

Memphis has core stars like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, and plenty of quality young players that could interest the Heat in a Butler deal. With Butler’s deal expiring at the end of the year, trading for him but not extending him would also allow them to free up some space to extend JJJ and lock down their core for the foreseeable future.

There’s one big problem with Memphis trying to trade for Jimmy Butler

There’s mutual interest between Butler and the Phoenix Suns, and the Suns have even begun to make moves that could allow them to swing a Butler deal. Phoenix traded a future first-round pick to the Jazz this week in exchange for three other first-rounders, which greatly improves their flexibility when it comes to trading.

It would appear that Memphis is also motivated to acquire Butler, but for some reason, the Grizzlies’ interest seems to be unrequited. ESPN NBA insider Marc J. Spears said this week that Butler is open to playing for anyone except the Heat or Grizzlies.

Does that include bottom-dwellers like the Wizards or the Jazz? Who can tell, but for some reason Butler has lumped the Memphis in with the team that he’s currently doing everything in his power to get away from.

Adding Butler, assuming he acts like a professional and plays the way he’s shown he’s capable of, would bolster Memphis’ title chances and allow them to better compete with the likes of the Thunder and the Rockets in the playoffs. It would also have the added benefit of helping them down the road. Unfortunately for the Grizz, it takes two to tango, and Butler doesn’t seem willing to dance.

Terrence Jordan

Terrence Jordan

Terrence Jordan is a sportswriter based out of Raleigh, NC that graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2005 with a degree in English and Communications. Originally from New York, he has been a diehard sports fan his entire life. Terrence is the former editor of Golfing Magazine- New York edition, and he currently writes for both The SportsRush and FanSided. Terrence is also a former Sports Jeopardy champion whose favorite NBA team of all-time is the Jason Kidd-era New Jersey Nets. He believes sports are the one thing in the world that can truly bring people together, and he's so excited to be able to share his passion through his writing.

