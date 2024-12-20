“Jimmy Butler Will End Up in Phoenix!”: Kendrick Perkins Make Bold Claim About Heat Star’s Trade Situation

There is still uncertainty regarding Jimmy Butler’s future with the Heat. Various reports suggest the six-time All-Star will to test his market in free agency this coming summer. Miami’s leniency to trade away their franchise star may be to avoid the potential disaster of him leaving for nothing. There are many teams that Butler shares a connection with such as the Warriors, Mavericks and Rockets. However, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is certain Butler will be a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement

Perkins made an appearance on the Road Trippin’ Podcast to discuss the future of the Heat star. When asked where he thinks Butler will wind up, he responded with a bold claim. He said,

“Jimmy Butler, if I had to predict anything will end up in Phoenix. Kevin Durant, from what I’m hearing, wants him there. They want Jimmy Butler in Phoenix.”

The Suns aren’t just a fantasy team that Perkins picked out of a hat. Phoenix is among the teams that are reportedly on Butler’s ideal destinations according to ESPN insider Shams Charania. There is a possibility that a trade could take place.

Suns owner, Matt Ishbia, isn’t afraid to spend money. Without hesitation, he pulled the trigger to acquire Kevin Durant. The following summer he consumed the hefty contract of Bradley Beal, to form a Big Three around Devin Booker. Phoenix is one of the four teams in the second apron. These all indicate that they won’t back down from giving Butler his desired contract if they were to trade for him.

The only way this trade is possible is if the Suns include Beal in the deal. However, a clause in Beal’s contract makes completing a trade significantly more difficult.

The possibility for a Beal-Butler trade

The only way this trade becomes truly possible is contingent on Bradley Beal. The 6-foot-4 guard contains a no-trade clause in his contract. Unless he lifts it, he has all the power to decline a trade, regardless if both teams agree upon the terms.

Phoenix wasn’t the team to provide Beal with a no-trade clause. In his time with the Wizards, the team added the clause to incentivize the guard to stay with the team. He is the only active player to have a no-trade clause in his contract. Although it doesn’t eliminate the possibility of a trade, it drastically lowers the odds. Beal originally wanted out of Washington to compete for a championship. He won’t get that opportunity in Miami without Butler.

The workings of this trade are extremely difficult since second-apron teams can’t trade multiple players. Furthermore, the contracts have to match. There is a two million dollar difference between Butler and Beal’s contracts. The two teams would need to make it a three team deal if they have any hope of making the financial logistics work.