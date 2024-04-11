Jockeying For Play-In Positioning, Warriors Release Draymond Green’s Injury Status For Their Game Against the Blazers

In their latest fixture, the Golden State Warriors had another offensive masterclass and defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 134-120. During the win, Klay Thompson top-scored for the squad with 27 points. Meanwhile, Draymond Green notched 15 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, and 1 block to aid his team’s effort. However, the forward is also struggling with a knee issue. In the wake of his persistent injury, will he play in the upcoming tilt against the bottom-ranked Portland Trail Blazers?

As per the latest official injury report, Draymond Green is ‘Questionable’ due to a right knee contusion. Meanwhile, Dario Saric also has a ‘Questionable’ status because of right knee lateral joint pain. Considering that the Trail Blazers are a 35% win team, the Warriors won’t sweat too much even if Green misses out.

However, Green’s importance to the Dubs can’t be stressed enough. In the 25 games he has missed, mostly due to suspensions, the Warriors have 14 losses and 11 wins, per Statmuse. With him in the lineup, they have registered 33 wins and 21 losses, translating to a 62% win record.

Apart from the statistical connotations, the 2017 DPOY supplies his team with the mental strength to keep going. During his recent appearance in his teammate’s pod, Klay Thompson emotionally summarised his impact.

Draymond Green has revved up the Warriors

Thanks to their “heart and soul”, the Dubs have captured eight wins in their nine games. Despite their recent surge, the Warriors are tenth in the Western Conference, recently seizing a Play-in spot. Being just a half-game back from the Lakers and a game back from the Kings, the 44-35 Warriors still have a chance to seal the eighth spot.

Their remaining schedule has two struggling squads, the Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz. Besides, they have a draw against the feisty New Orleans Pelicans.

If the Warriors can end with a five-game winning streak, they will enter the Play-in tournament on a high no matter where they end up, rank-wise. Taking into account their playoff experience and improved away-from-home performances, top-flight teams can receive a shock or two from the vets. If Green remains active, their chances look bright in the postseason window.