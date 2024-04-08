Klay Thompson Gets Completely Honest About the Deep Impact Draymond Green’s Ejections Leave on Him and Stephen Curry

In the last few months, the biggest setback that the Golden State Warriors have faced is the Draymond Green ejections. The Warriors veteran has made an effort to go against several players in the competitive spirit of the game but has been punished every time. During a recent conversation on ‘The Draymond Green Show’, Klay Thompson poured his heart out regarding how the team felt in his absence.

The shooting guard said that the other team feels better about themselves, every time Green is not on the court. He also reflected on the journey that they have been together alongside Stephen Curry. He said, “When you’re not out there, it’s like a piece of us is gone.”

The 34-year-old said that without Green, they don’t have the freedom as they’re nice guys and don’t like to get their hands dirty. But he is the team’s core when handling those situations on the court.

Green has missed a lot of time on the court because of his actions lately, and everyone wondered how this might have impacted the team. With Thompson’s confession, it’s clear that the forward is like a big brother on the court, looking out for them. The five-time All-Star said that Green is the “heartbeat” of the team and keeps the entire roster in check.

He also stated that even though Klay and Steph are leaders, the youngsters on the team need to hear things from Green because no one speaks the game like he does. He said, “There’s going to be a void there always if you’re not out there, and we’re not the Warriors without Money Green, that’s just a fact.”

HC Kerr and Chef Curry have also addressed Draymond Green’s ejections

This season, Green has had four ejections and two suspensions, so, it’s understandable why the team feels lost without such an important figure on the court. When he was taken out the last time against the Magic, Steph was seen in tears and later at the press conference, Steve Kerr detailed how he felt. He said,

“Every game being so important. And us fighting for everything and for Draymond to get kicked out three minutes in. It was really unforgivable. And I think Steph may have been a little upset with himself for not pulling Draymond out of there but I think mostly it was just, come on, man.”

When Steph was asked how he felt about Green’s ejection, he said, “All I’ll say is we need him. He knows that. We all know that.” The Warriors superstar stated that the squad needs him to be on the court for them, and to have that, they are now willing to do everything in their power.