Not Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic is the Hardest Player to Defend for Draymond Green

In a league that often focuses more on players who can score the ball, Draymond Green made his name by being a defensive anchor. The Warriors forward has often been dubbed as one of the greatest defenders all-time, despite his 6’6″ frame. His ability to guard positions 1 through 5 has been pivotal for the 4 championships the Warriors have won in the last decade.

In a career that has now spanned 13 years, the Warriors star has won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017, has been a part of 9 NBA All-Defensive Team selections, and has been bestowed with the title of NBA Steals Leader in 2017.

As one can imagine, none of this has been easy, and he’s had to go through the who’s who of the NBA to secure these accolades for himself. Green recently appeared on Kai Cenat’s live stream, where he was happy to share the name of the toughest baller he’s ever had to face.

“The hardest player I have had to guard in my career is Kevin Durant. KD and OKC. After that, I figured him out like, Slim can’t score on me no more. He’s going to score on everybody. But I got better and learnt more about his game. But with OKC and just coming into the league, figuring it out … Oh my god!” Green admitted.

This was obviously back then. By his own admission, he’s figured out one of the best scorers of all time. But then again, there’s always a new challenge on the horizon, and as far as this current generation of players is concerned, there’s one name that worries Green a little.

Claiming that he still gives most of these guys plenty of trouble, Green revealed, “The hardest now is Joker [Nikola Jokic]. I play with Steph, so I don’t have that headache … Luka [Doncic] will always be one of the toughest, but that ain’t my matchup. The hardest to guard right now is Joker.”

Draymond was the primary defender on Jokic when the Warriors faced the Nuggets in the 2022 Playoffs. Green was a menace for Joker to deal with, and helped the Warriors advance to the next round. Since then, Jokic has added more elements to his game, and has been able to keep Green on his toes and use his size to dominate the matchup.

Draymond also mentioned another player who has been giving him a tough time, but the veteran forward refused to reveal his identity, claiming that he wouldn’t want to give this opponent that mental edge.