‘Joel Embiid has donated $1 million since the pandemic’ : How the Sixers star modestly spends his $147.7 million so as to improve conditions in Cameroon

Joel Embiid lives a charitable life – he makes sure the lesser fortunate get help and is always looking to improve conditions in Cameroon.

Most of the people who make it big from the African continent make sure they give back to their country. It is no rule, but they feel it is their obligation. Ask Akon, he certainly does that. One more on that list is Joel Embiid, who makes sure his millions don’t give the capitalist fat cats a jolly good Christmas bonus, but be the light to the needy in Cameroon.

Joel is known to be philanthropic – he’s donated over a million dollars towards research and relief funds since the start of the pandemic. Those are numbers known to the media. What he does without them coming to light must be a lot more. He also gives back to the community that so dearly loves him in Philly. Ben Simmons may have left on terrible terms, but JoJo is a sweetheart for them.

Plus with James Harden now on the team to splash the cash in the gentlemen’s clubs, someone needs to balance it out with the charity donations.

Joel Embiid comes from humble beginnings – maybe that is why he spends modestly and saves a lot of his earnings

Until he was 15, Embiid did not even think of playing basketball – Soccer is the most famous sport in the country. But when fellow countryman Luc Mbah a Moute discovered him in a training camp, he did not look back. Moving to the states at the age of 16, his career did not start the best way possible.

After getting drafted in 2014, he did not play one single minute of his first two years after signing his rookie deal. Many fans had written him off even before stepping onto the court, but he made them eat their words. His rookie contract was a modest 19.8 million dollars, which is what he makes in a year now.

His latest deal kicks in from 2022-23, which is to see him net an eye-watering sum of 48.9 million, before all the endorsement deals. That makes him rank amongst the top athletes in the world. He may not have won the MVP this year, but he is worth every single dollar he gets paid.

