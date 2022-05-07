Basketball

“Big Cameroon pulled up with a Batman mask and gave a dead team life”: Kendrick Perkins crowns Joel Embiid as the 2022 NBA MVP

"Big Cameroon pulled up with a Batman mask and gave a dead team life": Kendrick Perkins crowns Joel Embiid as the 2022 NBA MVP
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Fans can say f**k you but if you say it back, they fine you like they did Draymond Green”: Joel Embiid calls out double standards within NBA regarding verbal abuse
Next Article
"Klay Thompson scored 582 points, 30 more than LeBron James!": When the Jackie Moon impersonator outscored the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving
NBA Latest Post
"Klay Thompson scored 582 points, 30 more than LeBron James!": When the Jackie Moon impersonator outscored the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving
“Klay Thompson scored 582 points, 30 more than LeBron James!”: When the Jackie Moon impersonator outscored the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving

The 2016 NBA playoffs were iconic but you wouldn’t believe who had the most points!…