“Big Cameroon pulled up with a Batman mask and gave a dead team life”: Kendrick Perkins crowns Joel Embiid as the 2022 NBA MVP

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins gives his MVP vote to Joel Embiid as the Sixers have a convincing win over the Miami Heat.

Joel Embiid’s return in Game Three instilled a new lease of life in the defeated Sixers. The mere presence of the Cameroon native empowered the Philly team to take down the formidable Miami Heat. After missing the first 2-games due to an orbital fracture, Embiid would return for Game Three at home.

With the announcement of Embiid’s return, fans at the Wells Fargo Center erupted with deafening MVP chants. The Sixers big man showed us the definition of a true soldier, recording 18-points and 11-rebounds with an orbital fracture, concussion, and a ligament tear in his thumb.

The reigning scoring champion returned with a mask, instilling a hunger to win amongst his teammates, with Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden making big plays. The Sixers, who already seemed beat in the series, suddenly have a life.

🔨 Sixers tested Joel Embiid’s mask with a hammer to make sure it could protect him as he makes his return tonight in game 3 vs the Heat #JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/I1nydpIN4p — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) May 6, 2022

Also read: “We want to play against Joel Embiid, who I call the MVP”: Jimmy Butler seeks Sixers big man’s return as much as anybody else in Philadelphia

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins couldn’t hide his excitement, declaring Embiid the MVP on Twitter.

Kendrick Perkins crowns Joel Embiid the 2022 MVP.

There is no doubt that The Process is one of the frontrunners in winning the MVP award. However, Big Perk was in no mood to wait for the results, proclaiming Embiid as the unquestionable MVP. In what has been a breakthrough year for Embiid, having his name as one of the most skilled centers in NBA history.

Averaging 30.6, 11.7 RPG, and 1.5 BPG during the regular season, Embiid did most of the heavy lifting for the Sixers amid the ongoing Ben Simmons saga. Despite having former MVP Harden on board, the former Rockets superstar has looked rusty from the field.

Philly winning Game Three only goes on to show the impact Embiid could have with his mere presence on the court and why he deserves to be the MVP. The five-time All-Star has joined the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson as one of the greatest to wear the Sixers uniform.

I know the MVP award is for the regular season, but the Big Cameroon pulled up with a Batman mask and gave a dead team life. He is unquestionably the 2022 MVP! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 7, 2022

With Embiid being addressed as the MVP on the NBA website, Philly fans eagerly await the official announcement.

Also read: “With Joel Embiid out, I need to be more aggressive and score the ball!”: James Harden reveals his mentality ahead of series against Heat