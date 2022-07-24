“Joel Embiid is using Rachel Nichols to get Jimmy Butler back!”: NBA Twitter reacts as former ESPN reporter was seen partying with JoJo and James Harden

NBA Twitter reacts as former ESPN anchor Rachel Nichols is seen partying with Sixers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden

The NBA is a big business, with each team trying to get as good as they can, to try and compete for the championship. However, to actually be good enough to be in the running for a chip is not as easy as people make it seem to be.

The Brooklyn experiment shows that getting multiple superstars in the same jersey doesn’t guarantee a win. If a trio of generational talents like James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant can’t win a chip together, then who can?

However, since bailing out from the Rockets and then the Nets, James Harden has his reputation on the line with the Sixers. In order to help them develop a championship-caliber roster, he even took a massive $14 million paycut. While Daryl Morey and co. are working on the frontlines to sign and trade for players, Joel Embiid and Harden also took matters into their own hands.

NBA Twitter reacts to Rachel Nichols partying with Joel Embiid and James Harden

Recently, images surfaced of Joel Embiid and James Harden at a club with former ESPN reporter, Rachel Nichols.

Rachel Nicols chillin with Embiid and Harden pic.twitter.com/5FUVT2xjsl — Jacob Moreno (@Jacobmorenonba) July 23, 2022

For those who still don’t get it, there was a big rumor about Jimmy Butler and Rachel Nichols getting together during the NBA Bubble in Orlando. No theories have been proven or disproven. However, that doesn’t stop NBA Twitter.

This is tampering to get Jimmy Butler back — John (@Skagaritaville) July 23, 2022

Oh they doin somethin that’s for sure lol https://t.co/1CFbzpDXT4 — El Eric (@Dlilbesty) July 24, 2022

Jimmy gonna see these picks and get jealous — BBall Paul szn (@JocabM7) July 23, 2022

It’s not certain whether it was just friends hanging out or this combo had an ulterior motive. However, one thing is for sure, Jimmy Butler won’t be happy xD