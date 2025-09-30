“Not Too Long Winded Conversations”: John Speaks Out On Kawhi Leonard On Media Day

Moving to Los Angeles is a huge step up for any NBA star, especially because it means you’re rubbing shoulders with the best. For John Collins, it’s a move from the quaint streets of Utah to the wild west, and the 28-year-old, who’s suiting up for his first season with the Clippers, reflected on his interactions with the team’s biggest star.

Collins now gets to play alongside two-time NBA champ Kawhi Leonard, who has now gracefully morphed into a veteran role in the league. That means Kawhi can be a role model and help younger players, and Collins is the perfect candidate.

The former Jazz star is clearly excited to share the hardwood with the six-time All-Star. He told the media that while he may not be a textbook of verbiage, the few words that the Alien does share with him are about how they both want to bring the Clippers a title.

“Excited to learn from him defensively. Definitely excited for him to not be guarding me… Obviously, we all know Kawhi, not too long-winded conversations. But we’re talking about what we really want to do is win. We don’t really need to talk too much about that,” Collins stated.

This tracks. Kawhi has never had the reputation for being the biggest talker. He lets his game do all the talking for him. Every move, shot, and defensive play shows what he’s about. On the court, he’s loud enough without saying a word.

And if Kawhi and the Clippers stay healthy, they can be just as competitive in the West as any of the other top contenders, especially now that Collins is on the team. They can give anyone, even the defending champion Thunder, a run for their money.

The only crack in the Clippers’ armor

Unfortunately, amidst all the preparations heading into the new season, a bombshell controversy has emerged surrounding Leonard and the Clippers. It’s been alleged that owner Steve Ballmer circumvented the salary cap to pay Leonard an extra $28 million, which could land the franchise in serious trouble.

This scandal has unfortunately dominated headlines and remained a major talking point, especially during media day.

Leonard, in only the way he could, shrugged off any suggestion of wrongdoing. “It’s easy for me,” Leonard said. “I don’t read headlines or do conspiracy theories or anything like that. It’s about the season and what we’ve got ahead of us right now. Tomorrow we’ll start camp and see what we’ve got.”

The Clippers are clearly focused on the season ahead. Kawhi’s quiet leadership, combined with Collins’ energy, could give them the boost they need to move past the offseason drama and compete in the West.