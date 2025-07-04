John Salley Picks Kevin Durant and LeBron James as His Dream 1-on-1 Matchup, Reveals Lakers Superstar’s Dislike for Him

A big conversation that always happens in NBA circles is all-time greats playing each other 1-on-1. The catalog of greatness, mixed with certain tastes, always makes for fun theories and breakdowns of who would win these fictitious showdowns.

NBA legend John Salley was presented with this question during his recent interview on VladTV. The four-time champion was given the scenario, and after a few seconds to decipher, gave his answer.

“LeBron vs. KD,” stated Salley. It’s a solid pick. Kevin Durant’s length and shooting ability against LBJ’s driving the rock to the hole would make for an interesting and effective superstar matchup. It also makes sense for Salley to say that, since he is a known Durant supporter, something the interviewer was aware of.

“You’re a KD superfan so I assume you’re going to give it to him? “ asked the interviewer. “Yep,” said Salley immediately. His answer was given without any bias, but he did address the elephant in the room, which is the fact that James doesn’t really care for him.

“LeBron, I always think this, kid don’t really care for me. Which is cool. I don’t mind, but I think he’s an unbelievable talent. But KD is still my favorite,” he said.

Salley’s opinions aside, a KD versus LeBron showdown would feed families. Both men have a ton of respect for one another, but are also massive competitors. The edge might go to Durant just because of his shooting ability, but it’s not like James doesn’t have a good jumper as well.

Regardless of LBJ not liking him, Salley has been a supporter of The King, and even defended him for not having more NBA titles.

Salley on why LeBron only has four NBA Championships

James has been to the NBA Finals 10 times and captured four rings in that time. It’s about as good a resume as you could hope for. Somehow, he still gets criticized for those numbers because, unlike Jordan, he wasn’t undefeated in the big series.

But Salley doesn’t judge James for coming up short. In fact, according to him, LBJ was never in a system that bred championship squads. What is the system? The triangle offense.

“LeBron doesn’t have more championships because LeBron never played in a system that breeds championships,” he stated on the TFU podcast. He added that Phil Jackson proved that the system worked by winning more titles with the Lakers after his legendary Bulls coaching run.

Salley also mentioned how Steve Kerr took a version of the triangle offense to Golden State and won four titles as well. “LeBron never had this system. It was all the weight put onto him.”

It’s an interesting theory to say the least. So often people take whatever ammunition they can to discredit LeBron’s incredible accomplishments in the NBA. But true students of ball know, and Salley? He’s proven to be a true student, even if he does like KD better.