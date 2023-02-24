HomeSearch

Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight vs Kings? 2017 MVP Expected To Make Clippers Debut Against Californian Rivals

Raahib Singh
|Published 24/02/2023

Feb 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) arrives at the arena before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers made a huge move right after the All-Star Weekend, as they signed Russell Westbrook as a free agent. After agreeing to buy-out terms with the Jazz, Russ became an unrestricted free agent and made his way back to LA.

However, this time he’s on a team that actually wants him instead of throwing him under the bus.

This move shows that Steve Ballmer is serious about using the time on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s contracts to win a championship. The Clippers play their first game after the break tonight. Will Russell Westbrook suit up?

Russell Westbrook is expected to make Clippers Debut Tonight

Ever since the Lakers traded away Russ on the trade deadline, we haven’t seen him play a game. However, that is expected to change tonight. According to Clippers’ insider Tomer Azarly, Westbrook is expected to make his Clippers debut tonight.

This is a good sign for both the Clippers fans and Westbrook fans. After playing in a ‘toxic’ Lakers environment for almost two years, Russ appears to be having a good time with the camp across the city.

It’s great to see Westbrook back and happy.

Westbrook stats this season

So far this season, Russell Westbrook had been coming off the bench for the Lakers. In the 52 games he played, he averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. As we all know, Russ has the most impact when he controls the flow of offense.

This should be a huge factor when he joins the Clippers. So far, they’ve lacked a true point guard, but Westbrook’s addition should change that.

We;ll have to wait and see how the new combo works out.

