Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight vs Kings? 2017 MVP Expected To Make Clippers Debut Against Californian Rivals

Feb 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) arrives at the arena before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers made a huge move right after the All-Star Weekend, as they signed Russell Westbrook as a free agent. After agreeing to buy-out terms with the Jazz, Russ became an unrestricted free agent and made his way back to LA.

At the time of the buyout, Westbrook had $13.2M left on his contract. He will sign for the prorated veteran minimum ($784,914 if signed on Wednesday). The Clippers have added since the trade deadline: Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee and now Westbrook. https://t.co/MAqZI9k4Y3 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 20, 2023

However, this time he’s on a team that actually wants him instead of throwing him under the bus.

This move shows that Steve Ballmer is serious about using the time on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s contracts to win a championship. The Clippers play their first game after the break tonight. Will Russell Westbrook suit up?

Also Read: “Never Talked About Bronny James”: Stephen A Smith Concerned For LeBron James’ son Following ESPN’s Mock Draft

Russell Westbrook is expected to make Clippers Debut Tonight

Ever since the Lakers traded away Russ on the trade deadline, we haven’t seen him play a game. However, that is expected to change tonight. According to Clippers’ insider Tomer Azarly, Westbrook is expected to make his Clippers debut tonight.

Ivica Zubac is OUT for tomorrow vs. the Kings with a right calf strain. Russell Westbrook is unlisted and expected to make his Clippers debut. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 24, 2023

This is a good sign for both the Clippers fans and Westbrook fans. After playing in a ‘toxic’ Lakers environment for almost two years, Russ appears to be having a good time with the camp across the city.

Russell Westbrook on “being wanted” by the Los Angeles Clippers: “That’s a huge part for any normal human being… a lot of teammates & people that want you here is very important. To me, I value that a lot.” Westbrook was all smiles at the press conference & following… https://t.co/PjPNvWYabr pic.twitter.com/TlzgFuP59g — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 23, 2023

It’s great to see Westbrook back and happy.

Also Read: “Myles O’Neal doesn’t need Shaquille O’Neal”: Ex-wife Shaunie Proudly Takes to Instagram to Support Self-made Millionaire Son

Westbrook stats this season

So far this season, Russell Westbrook had been coming off the bench for the Lakers. In the 52 games he played, he averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. As we all know, Russ has the most impact when he controls the flow of offense.

This should be a huge factor when he joins the Clippers. So far, they’ve lacked a true point guard, but Westbrook’s addition should change that.

We;ll have to wait and see how the new combo works out.

Also Read: Where is Shaq on TNT Tonight?: Charles Barkley and TNT Crew Poke Fun at Shaquille O’Neal for Missing Broadcast