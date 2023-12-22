“Not Selling My Warriors Stock”: JJ Redick Talks Klay Thompson’s Recent Form, Praises Jonathan Kuminga and Rookie Podz

JJ Redick isn’t giving up on the Warriors just yet. During a recent episode of The Old Man and The Three, Redick told his co-host, Tommy Alter, that he isn’t yet selling out the Bayside, especially as Klay Thompson is back to scoring. The Warriors have undoubtedly struggled this season, as they currently hold the 11th spot in the Western Conference. But, according to the ESPN Analyst, this is nothing but a yearly affair for the dubs. While addressing his pick, he said,

“I am not selling my Warriors stock. Particularly with Klay now heating up. How many times, at the beginning of the season since this injury have we had these conversations around Klay Thompson?”

Redick correctly pointed out how each year, since his injury, Klay has been criticized heavily during the early part of the season, only to turn around and end the season with averages of over 20 points while shooting over 40% from the field. Something similar happened in the 2021-22 season, when Klay began his campaign shooting just 32.9% from beyond the arc and ended the season shooting over 50% from the field.

Klay Thompson. I don’t think I have, I certainly have said that they gotta shoot better… it’s like a touchpoint of the early NBA Season….we have seen this movie before. Last four games he has been on fire, I am very excited about that,” Redick stated his excitement to see the Game 6 Klay perform at his full potential.

Deep into his analysis, Redick did not fail to give his flowers to the young core of the Warriors, including Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, who have been the flag bearers, up till now.

“Kuminga has been good and Podziemski has been awesome. He has been an awesome role player. The charge he took on Shaden Sharpe the other night, was to win the game. That’s a winning play. I love it,” the former guard recognized the value that two youngsters bring to the team. Podz has shown his capabilities to play as a role player and take the legacy of Splash Brothers forward, especially blasting against the Timberwolves with a stat line of 23-7-5.

JJ Redick once again seems unquestionable in his analysis. The former sharpshooter understands better than anyone the value of rhythm and streaks. Thompson ever since his injury, has been streaky at the beginning of the season.

As the season progresses, Klay tends to find his rhythm as witnessed over the last four games. With Steph handling most of the offensive load, these streaks from Thompson sure help in closing out games.

Klay Thompson talks about ‘what’s is to come’

After the Warriors’ win against the Brooklyn Nets, Klay Thompson addressed the recent slump that the team has been in. He said,

“I know we all will step up. We’ll all help him. We’re more than capable. I know, it’s coming. It is… Really big performances not just from myself but from the whole squad, they’re coming.”

This statement from Klay is not to be taken lightly, as the Warriors are one of the most stacked teams in the entire NBA. Jonathan Kuminga and Podziemski have already shown that they are ready for the big moments. Not only that, but the entire Warriors squad has made their intentions of winning it all this year, very public.

The 2022 Champions will surely be eyeing a revenge arc, as Thompson’s words might have sounded like the beginning of something special from the Dubs.