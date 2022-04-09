“John Wall has played lesser games in his last four years than Dirk Nowitzki’s penultimate season”: Hilariously sad statistic shows how absent the Houston Rockets guard has been

John Wall has played 113 games in 5 years, Dirk Nowitzki played 128 in his last two and retired in 2019.

John Wall has played lesser games than Dirk Nowitzki in the last 5 seasons – yes you read that right. Wall, the injury-prone Point Guard has played in 3 of his last 5 seasons, amassing a 113 out of a possible 410 games. He’s only played an approximate 25% of games, how bad is that.

On the other hand, Dirk played 128 games in his 2 and 21st years in the league – a total number that surpasses Wall’s prime years. Injuries sure have ravaged Wall, but this stat puts into question whether it was worth it to rush him from his first major injury.

Here are the numbers from their game logs to have a season-by-season comparison.

Nowitzki Game Log:

2017-18: 77 games

2018-19: 51 games

Total: 128 games

Wall Game Log:

2017-18: 41 games

2018-19: 32 games

2019-20: DNP

2020-21: 40 games

2021-22: DNP

Total: 113 games

The Rockets dug themselves a $47 million-shaped hole, and there is no way to get out of it. Unless they wait for the final year of his contract and then he leaves on a free.

John Wall is a multi-millionaire, and does not have to do the job he was recruited for – That is what you call winning at life

John Wall is 2 years younger than Steph Curry, makes more money than him, and does not play basketball too often. When somebody says that, it sounds like an April Fool’s prank. But it couldn’t be further from it, because that is the absolute truth.

The Houston Rockets guard signed a deal worth $197 million/4 years in a swap deal involving the now infamous Russell Westbrook. The Wizards have since then flipped him for several role players and cap space and couldn’t be happier. While the other two parties, well they’ll be weeping to the bank.

Wall is doing side quests at this point – because even though he is allegedly healthy, the Houston Rockets have no intention of playing him. If that continues and Wall picks up his player option, this hilarious stat will not be broken next season as well. What a monumental waste of money!

