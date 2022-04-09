Basketball

“John Wall has played lesser games in his last four years than Dirk Nowitzki’s penultimate season”: Hilariously sad statistic shows how absent the Houston Rockets guard has been

"John Wall has played lesser games in his last four years than Dirk Nowitzki's penultimate season": Hilariously sad statistic shows how absent the Houston Rockets guard has been
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Just the combination that we felt...": Rohit Sharma explains why Mumbai Indians played with two overseas players vs RCB
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"John Wall has played lesser games in his last four years than Dirk Nowitzki's penultimate season": Hilariously sad statistic shows how absent the Houston Rockets guard has been
“John Wall has played lesser games in his last four years than Dirk Nowitzki’s penultimate season”: Hilariously sad statistic shows how absent the Houston Rockets guard has been

John Wall has played 113 games in 5 years, Dirk Nowitzki played 128 in his…