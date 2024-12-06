Jonathan Kuminga Describes Confidence Stephen Curry and Draymond Green Instilled in Him: “They Wanted Me to Get the Ball”

After a hot start to the season, the Warriors hit a snag and lost five straight games. They slid from the top of the West to a play-in spot and could have sunk further if they had lost last night. The odds were high. With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out, the Rockets were the heavy favorites to win. However, in their absence, forward Jonathan Kuminga stepped up and scored a career-high 33 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to lead his team to a 99-93 victory.

While Curry and Green did not have a direct hand in the win, they still made a crucial contribution off the bench. During the game, the veteran duo was seen constantly talking to Kuminga, especially in the fourth quarter, during timeouts. When asked during the post-match press conference what the Warriors’ veterans were telling him, Kuminga said,

“They wanted me to go out there and get the ball. They trusted me. That kind of boosted me. Kinda helped me to be confident. I took a deep breath, and I went out there and took care of the ball.”

Curry and Green demanded Kuminga be aggressive in the paint against Rockets center Alperen Sengun and it worked wonders. The forward shot 6-of-8 from the floor in the final 12 minutes, to help his team end their dismal run and climb to fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Sengun and the Rockets were seemingly caught off-guard by Kuminga’s aggressiveness. Of the forward’s 14 shot attempts through three quarters, six were from beyond the arc. However, in the fourth, he did not try a single three-pointer and instead attacked the rim at every opportunity. Teammate Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, thoroughly enjoyed watching him dominate in the paint. However, he wasn’t surprised in the slightest.

Andrew Wiggins showered Jonathan Kuminga with praise

In his post-game press conference, Wiggins was asked about Kuminga’s exceptional outing and his incredible fourth-quarter display. He responded,

“Three-pointers are a plus for him, but no one can stop him getting to the rim. He’s too strong. Too athletic. Too quick. Too versatile. When he plays like that, he’s amazing. I know this is just the beginning for him.”

The Warriors’ offensive philosophy demands every player be proficient from beyond the arc. However, a player as dominant in the paint as Kuminga coming off the bench is a great weapon.

The forward is in the final year of his rookie deal and is yet to receive a concrete extension offer from the Warriors. But a few more performances like these will either compel the franchise to hand him a new deal or put him atop the list of teams seeking a scorer.