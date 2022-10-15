Jordan Poole’s Extension is Not a $140 Million Guaranteed – It’s About $17 Million Less!

Jordan Poole signed a 4-year deal with the Golden State Warriors for a touted figure of around $140 – at the best case!

Jordan Poole has been the bridge between two eras in Golden State Warriors lore. The age of hopelessness after the departure of Kevin Durant and the injury to Klay Thompson to, of course, the ‘What are they going to say now?!’ Warriors.

The young guard’s development into a viable scoring threat has been crucial to the extension of the Warrior championship window.

However, there has been a lot of hoop-la thrown around Poole’s contract extension recently. And with the Draymond Green punch drama surrounding this news, the speculation had hit a fever pitch.

Comparisons to similarly progressing guard, Tyler Herro, and his contract extension also added spice to the drama. With Herro signing a 4-year, $130 million deal, Poole’s agents must have figured out what a bargaining point was.

And as it worked out, it was announced that Jordan Poole had signed a 4-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors. But, is the deal quite as sweet as one would presume?

How much of Poole’s new extension is guaranteed?

Jordan Poole’s $140 million might not be fully guaranteed, but it definitely still is worth a ton. Poole’s $140 million might fall shy of around $17 million if his performances deteriorate.

As per Anthony Slater for The Athletic, Poole’s guaranteed contract is for a sum of $123 million. The remaining $17 million is spread across the duration of the contract for performance-based incentives.

A $17 million additional payday and the prospect of a bigger extension grants Poole an incentive with his mega deal to keep progressing into stardom. Working toward a payday would be an absolute win-win for both parties.

A week away from the punch, the Warriors seem to have made good with Poole.

How have the Warriors dealt with the situation around Draymond Green?

Things went down at the home of the champions recently. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into an altercation where Green allegedly knocked Poole out. Footage of the altercation got out and the matter had been subject to public discussion.

Green clarified that it had nothing to do with the contract situation, however, rumors still grabbed attention.

With the Warriors deep in luxury tax, the Poole extension is a huge financial gamble. One that might seem Green is the affected party here, with an extension pending. 2024 free agency or the trade market might beckon Green’s Warrior’s legacy soon.

However it is though, with the Splash brothers approaching their twilight, championship expectations beckon.

Will the Warriors be able to overcome this hurdle?

