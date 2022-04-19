“Jordan Poole is NEVER shooting technical Free Throws, at least not on my watch!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry has a hilarious reaction to being asked about JP stepping up to the charity stripe

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry responds with a smirk when asked about Jordan Poole shooting Technical FTs instead of him

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 tonight. After the way Game 1 went, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were expected to show up and put on a fight. They did just that, but could not handle it when Stephen Curry countered them.

The Nuggets bench fell apart, there were arguments all around their camp, and Nikola Jokic fouled out of the game. Stephen Curry led the charge for the Warriors, coming off the bench. The Warriors’ superstar had 34 points in just 23 minutes, knocking down 12/17 shots.

Jordan Poole put up an impressive performance once again. He scored 29 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished 8 assists. Klay Thompson added another 21 points, and the Warriors registered a comfortable 126-106 win. They’re now up 2-0, heading into Denver for Games 3 and 4. The Nuggets would look to turn their fortune around, whereas the Dubs would look to continue their domination.

“Even if I miss 10 in a row, Jordan Poole still isn’t shooting them!”: Stephen Curry on Techincal Free Throws

When one thinks of Stephen Curry, they often associate him with the best shooter of all time. His greatness isn’t only limited to the three-point line, but also extends to the free-throw line. Having an NBA record 90.8% career free-throw percentage, Steph certainly is one of the best to ever do it.

He’s led the league in FT shooting percentage four times. This season, he ended up at the second spot, after being edged out by his own teammate, Jordan Poole. Poole led the league, shooting at 92.5%, whereas Steph was #2, shooting at 92.3%.

Tonight, after the game, Steph was asked if he’d let Jordan Poole shoot the Techincal Free Throws, considering he missed 2 FTs tonight. Steph heard the question and smirked and declined.

Poole shooting technical free throws? Not on Steph’s watch 😂 pic.twitter.com/TzPQxrXolQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Well, I guess Poole can have Steph’s starting spot, but he can’t take away the Techincal FTs from the Chef.