“Who better to pair with Splash Brothers than a player who has ‘Pool’ in his name?”: Jordan Poole gets ultimate praise from Dub Nation after torching Nuggets in two straight games

Jordan Poole has become another household name in the Warriors community, but should he be enshrined into the ‘Splash Brothers’ category?

Poole‘s exploits in the NBA this season are unbeknownst to none. Lucky for him, he kept getting chances to prove himself in the absence of Splash Brothers from the starting lineup.

Getting his place in the starting lineup at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Poole has developed into an invaluable member of the Dubs’ rotation. While Klay Thompson was working his way back from two and a half years of absence from the squad, the 22-year-old shooting guard did everything to keep his place at the top of the rotation.

He improved significantly over his last years’ performance by literally living in the gym as told by multiple Warriors players and staff. After averaging 12.0 points in 51 games last season, Poole averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4 assists in the regular season.

His work paid off in a weird way for the Warriors, as soon as Thompson made his comeback, and Poole was moved to the bench, again. Steph Curry then sustained a sprained left foot on March 16, Poole re-entered the starting lineup and stepped up in an even bigger way. Much bigger than anyone would’ve imagined.

From the day Curry went out through the Warriors’ season finale, Poole averaged 26.0 points in 13 games and shot 42.7 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line. And he carried that form into the playoffs, sending Dub Nation in awe.

Jordan Poole is one true deserving candidate to become a Splash Brother

With ‘The Chef’ getting regulated minutes off the bench, Poole has still kept his mesmerizing form intact and has shown that he’s made for big games as well. In his first-ever NBA playoff game, Poole scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Warriors past the Nuggets in Game 1 of their first-round series Saturday night.

In the second game, he played even better overall and put up 29 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and a block.

Jordan Poole in his first two career playoff games UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/NE3xZjQlrO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 19, 2022

This just made Warriors fans realize that the 3rd-year guard is already the best-suited player to get his name into the ‘Splash Brother’ category.

Lol I said the same thing the other day:https://t.co/FdtPlfOUVH — SwordsmanDribble (@SwordmanDribble) April 19, 2022

initiate Jordan Poole into the Splash Brothers. and not just because of his last name. it’s time. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 19, 2022

Jordan Poole graduated with honors from the Steph Curry School of Ruthlessness — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) April 19, 2022

Steph Curry ➡️ Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/GQxlMw6AAm — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 19, 2022

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson welcoming Jordan Poole as the 3rd Splash Brother pic.twitter.com/3ejZKVaCrZ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 19, 2022

If the name of a water body isn’t enough, the man also has Jordan in his name. Come on now Steph and Klay, do what must be done.

Golden State went 2-0 up in the series, winning the 1st game with 16-point and 2nd game with a 20-point difference has almost killed the series. And by the looks of it, this series will end with Jordan Poole written all over it.