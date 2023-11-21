“Jordan Poole Retreats Like He’s Having A Draymond Green Flashback”: Bucks Legend Holds Nothing Back While Assessing Wizards Scuffle

The Washington Wizards’ efforts to put an end to their losing streak ended in failure following the recent home defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. During the match, a scuffle publicly displayed the ongoing misery of the franchise as the team’s talisman, Jordan Poole, initiated it. In the heat of the moment, the Bucks legend and commentator, Marques Johnson, held nothing back as he went after Poole with his remarks.

With nearly seven minutes left on the clock, the visitors got the opportunity to spur a counterattack. Khris Middleton led the charge as Jordan blocked his path before intentionally bringing him down on the floor. It put the frustration of the hosts fully on display alongside starting a series of controversies in the regular season.

Bucks’ Malik Beasley rushed to the spot before shoving the 24-year-old in response to his antics. Poole immediately backed off to avoid confrontation in front of the home supporters before raising his hands to showcase innocence. It caught the attention of Johnson, who was covering the game as a commentator.

Marques highlighted similarities between that incident and Jordan’s reaction to getting punched by Draymond Green more than a year back. During Poole’s time at the Golden State Warriors, a similar series of events resulted in his global embarrassment. Johnson was quick to identify that as he mockingly stated,

“Jordan Poole retreats like he is having a Draymond Green flashback”.

All this eventually went under the radar as Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s 42-point display took center stage. This dominance overshadowed Poole’s 30-1-1 night in the capital of the country. The Wizards are now 2-11 following this defeat as the point guard’s post-Warriors stint hit a new rock bottom.

An early departure that looked good on paper

The Dubs traded Jordan Poole in the off-season to inject more experience into the roster. Despite the sudden exit, the youngster initially looked content with his efforts for the former franchise. “Everything that needed to be done in Golden State got done,” Poole stated while talking about his aspirations.

Draymond recently hinted at a similar intention. He openly talked about poor team bonding from the previous campaign. “Last year we had an awful team as far as chemistry goes,” the 4x champion had mentioned.

Thus, the separation became the only option past a certain point in San Francisco. It looked decent on paper, but the results suggested otherwise. With a lot to play for in the season, the fans wait to witness the next chapter of the story.