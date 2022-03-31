“Jordan Poole tried his best to do a Draymond Green impression!”: NBA Twitter mocks the Warriors’ young star for his half-court heave against the Suns

Warriors’ Jordan Poole gets trolled on Twitter after he throws up a half-court shot with 4 seconds left on the clock

The Golden State Warriors are in trouble. They lost their 4th game in a row tonight, and are now 3-7 in their last 10 games. The loss against the Suns tonight put the Warriors in the 4th spot in the West. After already having given up the 2nd seed to the Grizzlies, the Warriors’ downfall continued. Today, they gave up the 3rd seed to the Mavericks as well.

Stephen Curry‘s absence has been a big reason why the Warriors are struggling as of late. Jordan Poole, however, has been the only bright spot surrounded by all this darkness. The 3rd year guard has been amazing in the last 15 or so games. He joined an elite list tonight, as he became one of only 11 Warriors to have 15 consecutive games of 20+ points.

Despite scoring 38 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, dishing 7 assists, and knocking down 7 triples, Jordan Poole is being clowned by NBA Twitter. Why you may ask?

Let’s find out.

NBA Twitter trolls Jordan Poole for his half-court shot against the Suns

With 8 seconds left on the clock, the Warriors were down 3 points. Instead of taking his time on the shot, we can see Jordan Poole heaving the ball from the half-court line.

Jordan Poole launched from halfcourt with four seconds left Suns win. pic.twitter.com/AhBefW7DFr — ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2022

In all fairness, it felt like Poole shot the ball because it felt like he was about to get fouled by Devin Booker or Jae Crowder. However, that didn’t happen, and Poole missed the shot.

NBA Twitter was split about the same. While showed no mercy as they trolled the young Warriors’ star, the others called it the right play.

How he thought he was pic.twitter.com/itO5JqIgKf — (@itsburgan) March 31, 2022

Poole did his best Draymond impression: pic.twitter.com/pM0ZNWqwrS — X – (@WadexFlash) March 31, 2022

He was expecting a foul. You could see Kerr & Draymond immediately afterwards nodding their heads and understanding why he did it — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) March 31, 2022

Michigan education it’s hard to count down from 8 seconds https://t.co/oqNkgCx32X — Logan Schwartz (@loganschwartz37) March 31, 2022

The fact that the commentators don’t understand why he would do that is ACTUALLY wild https://t.co/StF5JnDarm — Guava ☄️ (@emoorez15) March 31, 2022

Also Read: “The 2016 Cavaliers Championship wouldn’t have happened if Draymond Green wasn’t suspended!”: Richard Jefferson says LeBron James wouldn’t have his 3rd ring if DG wasn’t ruled out for Game 5 of the 2016 Finals

In my book, it was a valid shot. If he hadn’t taken it and someone on the floor would’ve gotten fouled, that’s 2 FTs, with less than 5 seconds left. It was a tough loss, but the Dubs can bounce back still.