Jordyn Woods Puts Up Heartfelt Message for ‘Beau’ Karl-Anthony Towns Upon All-Star Selection: “If Anyone Knows How Much You Deserve This…”

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the rarest talents the league has ever seen, especially at his size. There can be debates on whether Towns has been able to translate that talent in his career on the hardwood. However, he will still probably go down as the greatest shooting big the game has ever seen, currently averaging over 40% from the three-point line. This season has been especially important for KAT and the Minnesota Timberwolves as they have gone on a rampage in the West, earning the 28-year-old his fourth All-Star nod.

Advertisement

Towns’ famous girlfriend Jordyn Woods has been very vocal about her boyfriend ahead of this All-Star campaign. After recently making it to the NBA All-Star team, Jordyn took to her Instagram to congratulate her beau on his monumental achievement.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jordyn posted a few pictures of Towns’ All-Star selection, adding the caption,

Advertisement

“Omg, If anyone knows how much you deserve this I do…I am so happy.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1753365710196109674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But this wasn’t all from Jordyn as she even decided to call her man, “The greatest shooting big man of all time“, backing her claim by posting a chart of all-time shooting percentage leaders (among bigs).

Though it is true that Karl-Anthony Towns is undoubtedly one of the greatest talents we have seen in NBA history, his postseason performance has not been something that we can call “All-Time Great”. Towns and the Timberwolves have not yet made it to a single Conference Finals, something that has kept Towns outside the best bigs debate for some time now.

Advertisement

However, Towns’ case for an All-Star nomination has been strong. The veteran center is averaging 22.7 points and 8.7 rebounds, shooting 52.2% from the field and 44.3% from the three. Besides Minnesota have amassed a dominant 34-14 record this season.

Jordyn campaigned for Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns is great, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that he certainly did have some help. Leaving aside the All-Star campaigns that teams run for their best players, Towns had the special support of Jordyn Woods and her 12.2 million followers on Instagram.

During the All-Star triple voting day, Jordyn even decided to back her boyfriend further, sharing a hype reel of Towns, captioning it ” What they said“, referring to the original caption of the video which read “Best shooting big, numbers don’t lie.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1747198348787159331?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The entire hype train that Jordyn started, sure did catch speed, as Towns finally made the cut, something that he wasn’t able to do the previous year.

This would be KAT’s fourth All-Star appearance this year, and we can be sure to see Jordyn at the sidelines cheering Towns on, as the Pacers host the 73rd edition of the event at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.