JR Smith Once Exchanged Punches and Flying Chairs With a Former Cavaliers Teammate During Practice

JR Smith didn’t hold back while calling out Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole, but the man himself had several practice session fights

Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole has been the hottest subject in the NBA community since TMZ released a leaked video of the fight.

The incident took place in the practice session and so it wasn’t supposed to be recorded or leaked as only the Golden State Warriors staff were present in the stands.

Both, the fight, and its leak has been equally criticized by the players and the media. The latter critiqued the fight more than the leak, whereas most current and former players asked for investigation and firing of whoever is responsible for it getting out.

The reason for this outrage by the players despite the absurdity of the fight is that they all have been a part of or witnessed some locker room scuffles throughout their career, and it never got out. Iman Shumpert for one, had many, that too with one particular guy.

Iman Shumpert and JR Smith used to go full throttle at each other at practice all the time

Both JR and Iman came to the Cavaliers in 2015 and helped LeBron James win his third title and first ever for Cleveland. But the pair were teammates in New York for 3 years even before going to The Land.

And they might have come off as the best of friends during those stints, but behind the curtains, they fought with each other. We are talking about fistfights, elbow blows, chair throwing, and whatnot during the practice.

Shumpert talked about it recently in his appearance on Vlad TV.

Remember fighting with siblings while growing up? That’s the kind of bond they had between each other and that couldn’t be considered a real fight and leaked to a news source.

