“Juanita Vanoy Wins Every Single Argument”: Michael Jordan Once Hilariously Conceded To His Ex-Wife’s ‘Dominating’ Personality

Michael Jordan has had quite an interesting and extensive history with the women in his life. It’s unclear if he had any substantial romantic encounters prior to making it to the NBA but upon getting drafted by the Chicago bulls in 1984, it didn’t take long for MJ to meet his eventual first wife.

Juanita Vanoy and Michael met one another in Chicago in 1985 and would immediately start to see one another. Dating Juanita in this time in his life was exactly what he needed as he had broken his foot very early on in his sophomore season after running away with Rookie of the Year honors the season prior.

Him having broken his foot meant he would be sidelined for an extended period of time. This left Jordan feeling quite dull and it was Vanoy who came to his aid and helped him through his rehabilitation process.

Michael Jordan on who wins more arguments between him and Juanita Vanoy

Michael Jordan proposed to Juanita Vanoy two years after having met her and they would get married two after that. By the time 1991 had come around, Michael and Juanita had familiarized themselves with one another to quite an extent and so when they did an interview together, it should be safe to assume that their answers were genuine.

One of the questions asked to them was the age-old question about who usually wins in arguments between the two. As expected, Jordan almost immediately let it be known that his wife was the person having the last say in any and everything in the Jordan household.

“C’mon, who wins in your house? Who wins in all the houses? That’s not even a good question to ask. You know she wins every argument that there is,” said the eventual 6x NBA champion.

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy would eventually divorce

Michael Jordan indulging in a litany of extramarital relationships in secret was what eventually led to him and Juanita calling it off. She had initially filed for divorce in 2002 but would rescind her petition. 4 years later, it was confirmed that the two would legally separate from one another.

Jordan eventually found love once again in the form of Cuban model, Yvette Prieto. The two got married in 2013 and share twin daughters, Ysabel and Victoria.

