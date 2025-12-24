“He’s Not Good Enough”: Anthony Davis Roasts Cooper Flagg for Narrowly Missing Out on First Triple-Double

The vibes are returning to the Dallas Mavericks locker room, as the team, after a tough start to the 25/26 season, is once again dreaming of a postseason run. Cooper Flagg’s return to his natural position has fueled this resurgence, and his recent performances are showing why he was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft. Against the Nuggets, he was so impressive that Anthony Davis even decided to joke about it.

Flagg scored 33 points and also had nine rebounds and assists to his name against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. The 19-year-old narrowly missed out on a triple-double, which, to be honest, doesn’t really put a stain on his brilliant night.

However, Davis, who joined the Mavs last February from the Lakers, couldn’t resist poking fun at Flagg. He decided to declare post game that the rookie is simply not cut out for it.

“Oh shit. I didn’t know that,” said Davis, after learning that Flagg missed on a triple-double by just one board and dime. “Ooh. He’s not good enough to get a triple-double, I guess…”

Of course, Davis was joking. There’s no doubt about that. Flagg is good enough to score a triple-double and a lot more. “I think I took one of his rebounds, too,” Davis further quipped. “But that’s a hell of a stat line, especially with a win.”

He can be a GOAT, if he keeps learning and improving himself. That’s why the Mavericks were ecstatic when they got the No. 1 pick earlier this year.

The start to the season was difficult for Flagg, as coach Jason Kidd was playing him out of position. He’s a forward, who was being asked to play at Point Guard. Now that the shackles are free, he’s thriving.

As for Dallas, they’re now 11th in the Western Conference Standings with a 12-19 record. They’re 6-4 in their last 10 games, which (as it suggests) means they’re winning more than they’re losing, which is great news if they want to get a taste of post-season action.

The Mavericks are just one game behind Memphis in 10th, and getting there would earn them a play-in spot. A playoff spot seems like a distant dream for now, but well, if their performances keep improving with time, who’s to say they don’t have a chance?