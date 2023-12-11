“Just Because You’re a Laker”: Austin Reaves Breaks Down the Origin of Taylor Swift Rumors Amid Viral Travis Kelce Relationship

Austin Reaves once again clarified that he wasn’t dating Taylor Swift last year. While currently the popular singer-songwriter is involved in a high-profile relationship with NFL superstar Travis Kelce, in 2022, Reaves’ name was linked to Swift in a few rumors. The Lakers guard recently appeared on Fan Duels’ Run It Back pod and talked about the situation with Chandler Parsons, Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams, and Shams Charania.

During the show, Parsons joked, “There were some stories last year about you and Taylor Swift before my boy Trav [Travis Kelce] swooped it up.” This comment triggered a round of laughter in the room. Then Parsons asked Reaves how he reacted to the rumors and if there were any basis behind them.

The 25-year-old revealed that his friend first told him about the rumors of his romance with Swift. He felt shocked because he didn’t leave any stone unturned to deflect the media’s attention away from him.

The Lakers star then explained that the media usually tries to fabricate these rumors because he is a Laker. “They try to attach names to people just because you’re a Laker,” added Reaves.

Reaves further revealed that he isn’t single and is “locked in”. This was in response to Parsons’ attempt to set him up with somebody.

Meanwhile, Charania said that he finds it hard to imagine that people believed that Reaves and Swift were hanging out at a bar together. For him, the star power of the two would ensure that they stay away from such packed places. During the exchange, Reaves once again emphasized how much he tries to keep his life private.

Taylor Swift had a busy year

Since March, Swift has been on the road for the sixth installment of The Eras Tour. She performed at 17 venues in the USA during the tour, starting with State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and finishing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. She set numerous attendance records during these concerts and her popularity has arguably transcended any other mainstream musician right now.

Meanwhile, social media platforms and news outlets went haywire when they spotted her with Travis Kelce. Unlike the rumors with Reaves, the two openly started to appear together. The always-on-the-move musician took time out of her busy schedule and even went to watch the tight end and his Kansas City Chiefs. Both of them have repeatedly left game venues hand-in-hand with cameras flashing all around them.

Swift has also earned praise from Stephen A. Smith. After attending one of her concerts, Stephen A. stated on his official show, “That’s the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life. Excuse my language, but that sh** was off the chain. Taylor Swift brought the damn house down.”

The ESPN analyst also considers her the greatest artist of all time. He has also covered the Kelce-Swift angle. Overall, he has been fascinated by news revolving around the incredible musician.