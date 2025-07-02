“Has to Be Caitlin Clark”: Matt Barnes Claims Fever Star Is Biggest Name After LeBron James, Steph Curry

Only a few players have the power to turn an entire league around. Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were able to push the NBA into financial prosperity, and the league hasn’t looked back since. The WNBA is experiencing a similar popularity boom through Caitlin Clark. As a result, former NBA player Matt Barnes believes Clark deserves a mention among basketball’s biggest stars.

The WNBA has reached new heights since Clark joined the league in 2024. With its newfound prosperity, the W has been able to switch from commercial to charter flights for all players. Merchandise sales from 2024 saw an increase of about 601% from 2023. The Clark effect is certainly real.

The WNBA’s reach isn’t just seen in merchandise. On Monday, June 30, the league announced three new expansion teams in Cleveland (2028), Detroit (2029) and Philadelphia (2030). Those are in addition to the Golden State Valkyrie, whose inaugural year is the ongoing 2025 season and the previously announced Toronto Tempo, which will join the league in 2026.

Of course, many moving parts have allowed the WNBA to reach this level of growth. Matt Barnes recognizes those who have paved the way but addresses Caitlin Clark as someone in an exclusive group.

“If you think about it, after LeBron, Steph and KD, male or female, who’s the next biggest athlete?” Barnes said on All the Smoke Unplugged. “It has to be Caitlin Clark.”

Clark’s talent and skill are undeniable. She set numerous records during her rookie season, including the single-season assists record, and she holds the most 25+ points and 10+ assists games in WNBA history.

Clark’s dominance in the WNBA hasn’t received a kind reaction from some players throughout the league. Barnes believes there’s one area she may have to improve. “I would advise her to take boxing classes because I know at some point she might have to throw hands because these girls are doing some outrageous s**t,” Barnes proclaimed.

Thankfully, Clark hasn’t had to engage in too many altercations. The Indiana Fever acquired Sophie Cunningham in the offseason. She has adopted the role of an enforcer and punishes anyone who dares to bring harm to the face of the Fever franchise.

The expansion teams are a great step in the right direction for the WNBA. Geno Davis believes another area of expansion is on the horizon.

“I think they have to have more games per season. I think it’s time to expand,” Davis said. Currently, the WNBA plays 44 game a season. That is nearly a 40-game difference from the NBA. It won’t be much of a surprise if the next major news down the line involves a longer schedule.

The WNBA is in a great place, and figures like Caitlin Clark deserve a good chunk of the credit. More talented players will make their way into the league and continue to carry the torch, blossoming the W into their full potential.