“Stop That Sh*t, Kobe Is Not Michael Jordan”: Sebastian Telfair Makes Bold Claim Addressing the GOAT Debate

The GOAT debate between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and other NBA greats, is usually a contentious discussion. However, Sebastian Telfair recently made a bold claim talking about the debate that might upset some fans.

Michael Jordan is usually given the crown of GOAT in the NBA world. The person who came the closest to emulating his greatness was the late, great Kobe Bryant. During a recent appearance on VladTV, Telfair claimed that Kobe is not comparable to Jordan while giving his two cents on the GOAT discussion.

Vlad asked Telfair to comment on LeBron James’ remark that Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson are the most influential players of all time. The former NBA star said that he agrees with that take. However, he added that he thinks MJ should be mentioned there as well, “It’s still something ringing behind my head about Jordan though.”

Interestingly, when Vlad tried to put Kobe next to Jordan in that discussion, the 39-year-old stated that he doesn’t think Kobe should be put next to MJ in the discussion. Telfair said, “Not Kobe. Kobe, rest in peace. I love Kobe, but let’s stop that sh*t. Kobe is not Michael Jordan.”

The former Trail Blazers star admitted that he respects the Mamba and acknowledges the legacy he has left behind in the NBA. But he still doesn’t think that Kobe is at the same level of greatness and influence as MJ.

However, when he was asked to give his reasoning behind the take, Telfair said, “I don’t know, but he’s not Michael Jordan.”

Vlad then took the conversation deeper by making a case for Kobe. He said that the late legend had the same killer instinct as MJ and he reached close to the Bulls legend’s six rings benchmark as well. In addition, Kobe is the favorite player of countless NBA stars and superstars.

Therefore, it’s difficult to deny Kobe’s influence in the game of basketball. Despite that, Telfair’s admiration for the Bulls legend didn’t allow him to put the five-time NBA Champion at the same level with MJ.

Regardless, if there is one person in the world who Kobe wouldn’t mind being second to, it’s the great Michael Jordan.

Kobe Bryant once unveiled what Michael Jordan means to him

In most Kobe stories, the Black Mamba comes off as someone who had no soft spot for anyone in the league. Known for the same instincts as his moniker, Kobe was the ultimate competitor. In fact, when he was advised by the veterans to only address MJ as Black Jesus, Kobe had said, “Black who? Imma call him f**kin Mike. That’s his f**kin name.”

Despite that, Kobe also had his moments where he reflected on the massive contribution that Jordan made in his career.

A clip of his interview, which was also used in The Last Dance documentary, shows Kobe talking about his boyhood idol. He said, “He’s like my big brother. I truly hate having discussions about who’d win one on one. Fans saying, ‘Hey Kobe, you’d beat Michael one on one’. I feel like, ‘Yo, what you get from me, is from him. I don’t get five championships here without him because he guided me so much.'”

This shows that contrary to the popular perception, Kobe had a soft spot in him, and that was reserved for Michael Jordan.